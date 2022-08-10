TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Steve Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., along with the Horizons ETFs' team, joined Keith Wu, Head, ETF Customer Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Horizons Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF (TSX: UTIL).

Horizons ETFs Opens the Market August, 10, 2022

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange-traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has over $22 billion of assets under management, and 105 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Aileen Aman, [email protected]