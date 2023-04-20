TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Michael Brellisford, Vice President of Marketing, at Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., along with the Horizons ETFs' team, and representatives from National Bank Direct Brokerage, joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the launch of the Biggest Winner 12 Competition and open the market.

Horizons ETFs Opens the Market Thursday, April 20, 2023

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company that offers one of the largest suites of exchange-traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has over $25 billion of assets under management, and 108 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Supported by National Bank and TMX Group, the Biggest Winner Trading Competition offers Canadians the chance to trade ETFs in a virtual trading simulator competition.

