Horizons ETFs Launching Canada's First Metaverse Index ETF

MTAV provides exposure to companies enabling the development of the unified, virtual world of the future

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce that it is launching the Horizons Global Metaverse Index ETF ("MTAV"). Units of MTAV have been conditionally approved for listing by the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and are slated to begin trading on November 29, 2021, under the ticker symbol (TSX: MTAV).

MTAV will be Canada's first index-based exchange traded fund ("ETF") focused on the emerging metaverse opportunity. MTAV is an index (or passively managed) ETF, which seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the Solactive Global Metaverse Index (the "Index"). The Index is designed to provide exposure to global, publicly listed companies that potentially stand to benefit from the adoption and usage of technologies expected to grow and support the functioning of the metaverse.

The metaverse companies in the Index will be made up of the following key segments:

Augmented / Virtual Reality: Companies engaged in the production of technologies, software, and hardware that allow consumers and businesses to interact in immersive extended realities. This includes the production of wearable devices, specialized optics and displays, as well as, audio and sensory equipment. These companies are expected to allow end-users to transcend physical spaces and fully immerse themselves into the metaverse.

"The metaverse is the next frontier of the human experience and technological innovation. We believe that the metaverse will become an extremely important realm for social and economic interaction over the next decade," said Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. "Even today, these technologies are already reframing the way that we engage with one another, from virtual reality to non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"). MTAV is the first index-based ETF in Canada to offer direct exposure to the global companies that are investing heavily in building and expanding the digital worlds that encompass the metaverse."

ETF Name

and Ticker Investment Objective Management Fee* Horizons

Global

Metaverse

Index ETF

(MTAV:TSX) MTAV seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses,

the performance of an index that seeks to provide exposure to global,

publicly listed companies that potentially stand to benefit from the

adoption and usage of technologies expected to grow and support the

functioning of the metaverse. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the

performance of the Solactive Global Metaverse Index, net of

expenses. The ETF seeks to hedge any U.S. dollar portfolio exposure

back to the Canadian dollar at all times. 0.55%

*Plus applicable sales taxes.

"Analysts are predicting the metaverse opportunity to reach at least $800 billion of market capitalization by 2024 and that it is likely to grow exponentially from there as more people and businesses integrate into it," said Mr. Hawkins. "We were also very pleased to be working again with our innovative index partner Solactive AG; it required their extensive expertise to build an index that adequately captures a complex concept like the metaverse. We are confident that MTAV's exposure to this index will provide Canadian investors an ideal solution to access the rapid pace of technological innovation and change occurring from within this exciting theme."

MTAV will close the initial offering of units to its designated broker at 9am tomorrow, November 26, 2021.

For further information about MTAV, please visit: www.HorizonsETFs.com/MTAV

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of Canada's largest suites of exchange traded funds. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $20 billion of assets under management and 103 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

For investor inquiries: Contact Horizons ETFs at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free), (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Assistant Vice President, Corporate Communications, Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., (416) 640-2956, [email protected]

