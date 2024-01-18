HORIZONS ETFs LAUNCHES USD HIGH INTEREST SAVINGS ETF

UCSH.U provides a U.S. dollar savings vehicle with daily liquidity, monthly income and a competitive interest rate

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce the launch of the Horizons USD High Interest Savings ETF ("UCSH.U" or the "ETF"). Units of the ETF will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

UCSH.U seeks to maximize monthly income for unitholders while preserving capital and liquidity by investing primarily in high interest U.S. dollar deposit accounts with Canadian banks. In addition, the monthly income provided by the ETF is distributed in U.S. dollars while offering an interest rate that is expected to be competitive with other U.S. dollar high-interest savings vehicles.

ETF Name Ticker Structure Primary

Exposure Distribution

Frequency Management

Fee* Horizons

USD High

Interest

Savings ETF UCSH.U Mutual Fund

Trust U.S. dollar

deposit

accounts with

Canadian

chartered

banks Monthly 0.14 %

*Plus applicable sales taxes.

"Whether it's to invest in U.S.-listed companies, cross-border shopping and travel or to have exposure to the world's most popular currency, Canadians have significant U.S. dollar holdings," said Rohit Mehta, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. "With the launch of UCSH.U, we're excited to offer Canadians a way to make use of their USD today and into the future with monthly distributions at a competitive yield, alongside daily liquidity for when you need it most."

UCSH.U is the most recent addition to Horizons ETFs' suite of cash alternative and money market ETF vehicles, which includes the Horizons High Interest Savings ETF ("CASH"), one of Canada's largest and most popular Canadian dollar cash alternative ETFs, with more than $4 billion in assets under management ("AUM"). Combined with the Manager's other cash alternative and money market ETFs, the total AUM is more than $8 billion, making it one of the largest suites of its kind in Canada.

"Horizons ETFs has positioned itself as a leader in bringing innovative cash management solutions to market, including the launch of the first ETFs in Canada to provide exposure exclusively to short-term Canadian and U.S. treasury bills, back in 2023," said Mr. Mehta. "With UCSH.U, our suite now offers investors a way to earn monthly income on U.S. dollar cash deposits, at a time when the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate is at a 22-year high."



UCSH.U is not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer.

The ETF has closed its initial offering of units and will begin trading today on the TSX when the market opens this morning.

About Horizons ETFs Management ( Canada ) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com )

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $30 billion of assets under management and 120 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages approximately $710 billion of assets across 19 countries and markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in the Horizons USD High Interest Savings ETF ("UCSH.U") and the Horizons High Interest Savings ETF ("CASH") or collectively, the "ETFs", managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The ETFs are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or by any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the ETFs will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the ETF will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the ETF. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

