Horizons ETFs Launches Leveraged Canadian REIT ETFs

New BetaPro ETFs provide 2x leveraged and -2x inverse leveraged exposure to Canadian REITs

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the launch of two new ETFs: the BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT 2x Daily Bull ETF ("HREU") and the BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT -2x Daily Bear ETF ("HRED" and together, the "ETFs"). Shares of the ETFs will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

HREU and HRED have joined the Horizons ETFs' BetaPro family of funds, Canada's only suite of exchange traded funds that provide leveraged, inverse leveraged, and inverse exposure to numerous different asset classes.

HREU and HRED provide leveraged and inverse leveraged exposure, respectively, to the Canadian Real Estate Investment Trusts ("REIT") sector, an industry classification comprised of owners, operators and managers of residential, commercial and industrial properties.

ETF Name and Ticker(s) Investment Objective Management Fee* BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT 2x Daily Bull ETF (HREU: TSX) HREU seeks daily investment results, before fees, expenses, distributions, brokerage commissions and other transaction costs, that endeavour to correspond to two times (200%) the daily performance of Solactive Equal Weight Canada REIT Index. 1.15% BetaPro Equal Weight Canadian REIT -2x Daily Bear ETF (HRED: TSX) HRED seeks daily investment results, before fees, expenses, distributions, brokerage commissions and other transaction costs, that endeavour to correspond to two times (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada REIT Index. 1.15%

*Plus applicable sales taxes.

"In addition to being one of the biggest contributors to Canada's GDP, the real estate sector is often viewed as a bellwether of the overall health of the Canadian economy," said Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. "Whether you are bullish or bearish on a sector, using our suite of leveraged and inverse leveraged ETFs can be an easier way to make a high-conviction, short-term trade, versus traditional leverage strategies that use margin, borrowing, or potentially take on unlimited risk. These two new ETFs give investors the ability to invest those views on either the long or short-side of the Canadian REIT sector without taking on the high costs of using margin, borrowing or shorting directly."

The ETFs closed their initial offering of shares to their designated broker at the close of business on September 1, 2021, and will begin trading today on the TSX.

For more information about HREU, please visit: www.HorizonsETFs.com/HREU

For more information about HRED, please visit: www.HorizonsETFs.com/HRED

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $19 billion of assets under management and 97 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

