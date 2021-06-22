Horizons ETFs Launches Canada's First Semiconductor ETF

New ETF provides global market exposure to sought-after semiconductor materials & technology

TORONTO , June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce the launch of the Horizons Global Semiconductor Index ETF ("CHPS"). Units of the ETF will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

CHPS is Canada's first ETF to offer exposure exclusively to the global semiconductor space – an industry centered around the development and manufacturing of the processers that drive practically all electronics and technologies available today. Regardless of what happens with trends in consumer technology or changes in the use of technology, semiconductors will likely remain the engine behind that change.

"Semiconductors are a core component of past, present and future technologies and innovations. CHPS is a potential long term core holding in any global equity allocation as a way to get exposure to technology without necessarily worrying about what the next latest and greatest trend is, because more than likely, some form of semiconductor is powering that technology," said Steve Hawkins, President & CEO of Horizons ETFs. "As the first ETF listed in Canada to provide focused global exposure to semiconductors, CHPS offers an opportunity to go directly to the 'heart' of technology investing."

CHPS offers exposure to publicly listed equity securities of companies with a minimum market capitalization of US$ 1 billion within the established global semiconductor space tracking the Solactive Capped Global Semiconductor Index (the "Index"). CHPS is also available to be traded in U.S. dollars through the ticker CHPS.U.

ETF Name and Ticker(s) Investment Objective Management Fee* Horizons Global Semiconductor Index ETF (CHPS and CHPS.U: TSX) CHPS seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the production and development of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. Currently, CHPS seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Capped Global Semiconductor Index, net of expenses. CHPS seeks to hedge the U.S. dollar value of its portfolio to the Canadian dollar at all times. 0.45%

*Plus applicable sales taxes.

The supply of semiconductors has been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which have resulted in shortages that have increased the pricing of many consumer goods.

"Amidst a global semiconductor shortage, we have seen how critical these materials are for the manufacturing of numerous technologies, from telecommunications systems, to household appliances and even most automobiles," said Mr. Hawkins. "Additionally, commentary from the industry suggests demand for semiconductors will continue to outpace supply for years to come, highlighting the continued importance of these manufacturers into the future and the prominence of this investment theme."

CHPS has closed its initial offering of shares to its designated broker at the close of business on June 21, 2021, and will begin trading today on the TSX.

For more information about CHPS, please visit: www.HorizonsETFs.com/CHPS

About Horizons ETFs Management ( Canada ) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com )

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $18.5 billion of assets under management and 94 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

For further information: For investor inquiries: Contact Horizons ETFs at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Assistant Vice President, Corporate Communications, Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., (416) 640-2956, [email protected]

Related Links

http://horizonsetfs.com/

