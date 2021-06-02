Horizons ETFs Launches Canada's First Global Green Bond ETF

HBBG is the first Canadian-listed ETF exclusively focused on exposure to global green-labelled bonds

TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the launch of the Horizons S&P Green Bond Index ETF ("HGGB" or the "ETF"). Shares of the ETF will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the ticker symbol HGGB.

HGGB is Canada's first ETF focused exclusively on providing exposure to a portfolio of global green bonds – a type of fixed-income instrument that raises capital for projects with specific environmental objectives or benefits. Green bonds carry the same credit rating as their issuers other debt obligations. The green bond market is growing: according to the Climate Bonds Initiative, global green bond and loan issuances reached a new record of US$270 billion in 2020. Since market inception in 2007, there have been over US $1 trillion in cumulative green bond issuances, with European and American institutions among the largest issuers.

HGGB seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P Green Bond U.S. Dollar Select Index (the "Index"), net of expenses. The Index seeks to measure the performance of global green-labelled bonds issued in U.S. dollars that are subject to stringent eligibility criteria to fund projects that have positive environmental or climate benefits. The ETF seeks to hedge the U.S. dollar value of its portfolio to the Canadian dollar at all times.

ETF Name Ticker Management Fee Horizons S&P Green Bond Index ETF HGGB 0.45%*

* Plus applicable sales taxes.



"More than ever before, governments, supranational institutions and corporations across the world are looking to fund important environmentally friendly initiatives that allow them to both improve their eco-footprint as well as ensure their operations will be in-line with the expanding rigors of environmental regulation," said Steve Hawkins, CEO of Horizons ETFs. "HGGB's global mandate offers access to income from those eco-conscious organizations helping to lead the charge towards a greener future."

HGGB will allow Canadian fixed income investors to deploy their capital to the largest global issuers of green bonds. These bonds provide many of the traditional benefits of fixed income investing, including generating income and providing important portfolio diversification. In the case of green bonds, there is the added benefit of ensuring that the capital that investors lend indirectly by buying the ETF is used to fund important environmental initiatives around the world.

"Organizations that fail to adapt to the impacts of climate change may face greater business challenges and could ultimately represent a greater risk within a portfolio because of it," said Mr. Hawkins. "Conversely, those that proactively prepare are more likely to be better situated to 'weather the storm', protecting their operations and helping to preserve the environment for years to come. These organizations offer arguably more ethical and potentially more sustainable sources of portfolio income for investors. HGGB gives Canadian investors the ability to potentially improve the climate risk metrics of their global fixed income exposure, while also feeling good about doing so, knowing they are directing their investment dollars toward a greener future."

HGGB has closed its initial offering of shares and will begin trading on the TSX when the market opens this morning. Please refer to the prospectus and/or our website for more information about the ETF.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs currently has approximately $18 billion of assets under management and 93 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Certain statements herein may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

