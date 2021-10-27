Horizons ETFs Expands Thematic Line-Up with Vaccine and Infrastructure Focused ETFs

Two new thematic ETFs offer exposure to sectors facing potential long-term structural trends

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the launches of the Horizons Global Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Index ETF ("HVAX") and the Horizons North American Infrastructure Development Index ETF ("BLDR" and together, the "ETFs"). Units of the ETFs will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the ticker symbols HVAX:TSX and BLDR:TSX, respectively.

Thematic investing seeks to capture opportunities created by structural trends. Two areas receiving significant attention over the past 18 months are vaccines, as part of a global pharmaceutical shift, and North American infrastructure investment. Vaccines, and the prevention of infectious disease, alongside infrastructure investment have taken on significant importance recently and have generated considerable market interest. From massive investment by global governments in COVID-19 research and vaccine development, as well as the Biden administration's Build Back Better agenda, which pledges billions of dollars toward renewing U.S. infrastructure, both themes have an opportunity to see long term momentum based on these events.

"As a leading provider of thematic ETFs in Canada, we are proud to once again offer investors access to two of the most important themes of today," said Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. "Thematic ETFs, like HVAX and BLDR, provide one-stop access with exposure to long-term trends with significant growth potential. There has never been an easier time to harness thematic ETFs and get exposure to the sectors driving the future forward."



(HVAX:TSX) HVAX seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of the Solactive Global Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Index which is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies generally engaged in the development and production of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. HVAX seeks to hedge any U.S. dollar portfolio exposure back to the Canadian dollar at all times. 0.60% Horizons

(BLDR:TSX) BLDR seeks to replicate, directly or indirectly and net of expenses, the performance of the Solactive North American Infrastructure Development Index which is designed to provide exposure to the performance of North American, publicly listed companies generally engaged in the development and production of the building materials and equipment, as well as the logistics, construction and engineering services used for the development and maintenance of infrastructure projects. BLDR seeks to hedge any U.S. dollar portfolio exposure back to the Canadian dollar at all times. 0.60%

HORIZONS GLOBAL VACCINES AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES INDEX ETF (HVAX)

HVAX allows investors to gain exposure to what we expect will be a long-term global theme of vaccine development and disease prevention that has been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the renewed importance of vaccines, cutting-edge therapies and pandemic preparedness, the life sciences and pharmaceutical companies engaged in infectious disease vaccines, diagnostics and treatments have received massive capital infusions; this could potentially propel further transformative innovation.

"The onset of the COVID-19 outbreak challenged many assumptions about pandemic readiness and subsequently, spurred hundreds of billions of dollars in vaccine development and acquisition spending, enriching the life sciences and pharmaceutical companies behind their development and manufacture," said Mr. Hawkins. "As countries equip themselves and their populations against future pandemics, it is clear that the companies leading the fight against these infectious threats are well-positioned for continued long-term growth and revenue expansion."

HORIZONS NORTH AMERICAN INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT INDEX ETF (BLDR)

BLDR provides exposure to the North American companies that are benefitting or are expected to benefit from crucial public and private infrastructure investment – an important long-term trend that has become increasingly prominent due to recent political momentum in the U.S. and the impacts of climate change. Much of the major infrastructure in North America is a half-century old and will require extensive public and private investment to ensure the United States and Canada have the ability to accommodate population expansion and economic growth.

"The twin challenges of aging infrastructure and the need for climate change resiliency means that infrastructure investment has never been more critical for the future of North America. Thankfully, both the U.S. and Canadian governments are taking action," said Mr. Hawkins. "The U.S.'s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which pledges over $500 billion towards renewing and creating physical, transit and utility infrastructure, will require millions of workers, creating an unprecedented investment opportunity that could benefit both investors and the broader economy."

The ETFs closed their initial offering of units to their designated broker at the close of business on October 26, 2021, and will begin trading today on the TSX.

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has $20 billion of assets under management and 101 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

