Horizons ETFs Expands Thematic Line-Up With Cyber Security and Digital Health ETFs

Two new thematic ETFs will invest in popular U.S.-listed ETF strategies offered by its US sister company Global X ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the launches of the Horizons GX Cybersecurity Index ETF ("HBUG") and the Horizons GX Telemedicine and Digital Health Index ETF ("HDOC" and together, the "ETFs"). Units of the ETFs will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the ticker symbols (TSX: HBUG) and (TSX: HDOC), respectively.

Thematic investing seeks to capture opportunities created by structural trends. Two major thematic trends in technology are the ever-growing need to improve and expand cybersecurity, and the rapid increase of digital health solutions. Global X Management Company LLC ("Global X ETFs") is one of the fastest growing ETF providers based in the United States with more than US $42 billion in assets under management, primarily focused on thematic ETFs. Global X ETFs has built leading products in both cybersecurity and digital health themes; HBUG and HDOC are ETFs of ETFs and will seek to replicate their respective indices by investing in the underlying U.S.-listed ETFs as well as optimizing exposure for Canadian investors by adding a currency hedge.

"Both Horizons ETFs and Global X ETFs have strong reputations as leaders in innovation. With HBUG and HDOC, we had a great opportunity to work with the amazing team at our corporate partner Global X ETFs and bring two-best-in-class thematic mandates to the Canadian market, with each of them covering an important technological growth trend," said Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs.

Horizons ETFs and Global X ETFs are both subsidiaries of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"). This is the first direct partnership of the two corporate entities to bring these Global X ETFs products to the Canadian marketplace through an ETF wrapper.

"Through this partnership, Horizons ETFs and Global X ETFs have been able to leverage their collective ETF industry and thematic investing expertise," said Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X ETFs. "We're thrilled to be working with the top-notch team at Horizons ETFs to offer Canadian investors locally-listed access to two disruptive and growing themes that are driving the future forward."

ETF Name

and Ticker Summary of Investment Objective Management Fee* Horizons GX Cybersecurity Index ETF (HBUG:TSX) HBUG seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies that stand to potentially benefit from the increased adoption of cybersecurity technology, such as those whose principal business is generally engaged in the development and management of security protocols preventing intrusion and attacks to systems, networks, applications, computers and mobile devices. Currently, HBUG seeks to replicate, directly or indirectly, the performance of Indxx Cybersecurity Index, net of expenses, by investing primarily in the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG:NASDAQ). HBUG seeks to hedge any U.S. dollar portfolio exposure back to the Canadian dollar at all times. 0.45% Horizons GX Telemedicine and Digital Health Index ETF (HDOC:TSX) HDOC seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies generally engaged in the field of telemedicine and digital health, as well as applications thereof. Currently, HDOC seeks to replicate, directly or indirectly, the performance of the Solactive Telemedicine & Digital Health Index, net of expenses, by investing primarily in the Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC:NASDAQ). HDOC seeks to hedge any U.S. dollar portfolio exposure back to the Canadian dollar at all times. 0.60%

* Plus applicable sales taxes.

HORIZONS GX CYBERSECURITY INDEX ETF

HBUG provides exposure to companies positioned to benefit from the increasing adoption of cybersecurity technology, including those offering protection against intrusion and attacks on systems, networks, applications, computers and mobile devices.

"If data is the most important resource of the digital economy, protecting it is absolutely vital," said Mr. Hawkins. "HBUG provides global exposure to the leading cybersecurity companies that are building the tools necessary to protect companies from key threats, such as hacking, malware, cyber-crime and other forms of digital extortion – all of which threaten our transition to a truly digitally-focused economy. BUG, the U.S.-listed ETF offered by Global X ETFs on this theme, has been a clear leader with more than US$1 billion in assets under management."

HORIZONS GX TELEMEDICINE AND DIGITAL HEALTH INDEX ETF



The global healthcare industry is not exempt from digital disruption. The advantage of being able to deliver remote healthcare engagement and diagnostics has become crucial in expanding and providing healthcare services. Digital healthcare could be revolutionary in allowing broader access to care while potentially reducing the overall cost, as demand increases globally with aging populations in the developed world.

HDOC provides exposure to a global portfolio of companies that are heavily focused on providing digital healthcare and telemedicine services.

The global telemedicine market increased 35% from 2019 to 2020, exceeding $55 billion. According to Grand View Research, the market could reach nearly $300 billion by 2028 as more healthcare providers seek to engage their patients virtually reducing the cost of more expensive in-person care, as well as potentially increasing the reach of crucial healthcare services globally.

"HDOC provides exposure to a global portfolio of companies that are leading the way in building vital digital and remote healthcare infrastructure," said Mr. Hawkins. "The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted that many proactive and diagnostic healthcare services don't have to be in-person to be effective. A strong, global and digital healthcare system, which may also rely upon the growing metaverse, can potentially increase the breadth and depth of healthcare services available to patients across the world."

The ETFs closed their initial offering of units to their designated broker at the close of business on December 1, 2021, and will begin trading today on the TSX.

For more information about HBUG, please visit: www.HorizonsETFs.com/HBUG

For more information about HDOC, please visit: www.HorizonsETFs.com/HDOC

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $20 billion of assets under management and 105 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

About Global X ETFs (www.GlobalXETFs.com)

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, their mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Their product line-up features more than 80 ETF strategies and over $40 billion in assets under management. While Global X is distinguished for Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, the firm also offers Core, Commodity, Alpha and Risk Management funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives.

Both Horizons ETFs and Global X ETFs are a part of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $620 billion in assets under management worldwide. Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea and Vietnam with over $70 billion in assets under management.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

The financial instrument is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index and/or Index trade name or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. The Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the financial instrument. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or Index trade name for the purpose of use in connection with the financial instrument constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said financial instrument nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this financial instrument.

Indxx is a service mark of Indxx, LLC ("Indxx") and may be licensed for use for certain purposes by the Manager. HBUG is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Indxx. Indxx makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of HBUG or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in HBUG particularly. Indxx has no obligation to take the needs of the Manager or the Unitholders of HBUG into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the Indxx Cybersecurity Index. Indxx is not responsible for and has not participated in the determination of the timing, amount or pricing of the Units to be issued or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which the Units are to be converted into cash. Indxx has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of HBUG.

