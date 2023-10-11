Horizons ETFs Expands Asset Allocation Suite for Canadians with Covered Call and Enhanced Strategies

Four new ETFs added to the Asset Allocation Suite complete Horizons ETFs' traditional exposure offerings and introduces covered call and lightly leveraged options

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce the launch of four new ETFs within its asset allocation suite (the "Asset Allocation ETFs"), as well as two ETFs within its Equity Essentials suite (the "Equity Essentials ETFs"), all described below:

New ETFs in Asset Allocation Suite

Horizons Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF (" HEQL "), which provides 1.25 times leverage (" 1.25x ") exposure to an all-equity asset allocation portfolio.

"), which provides 1.25 times leverage (" ") exposure to an all-equity asset allocation portfolio. Horizons Growth Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF (" GRCC "), a covered call approach to asset allocation investing.

"), a covered call approach to asset allocation investing. The Horizons Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF (" EQCL "), which combines enhanced and covered call exposures in an all-equity asset allocation portfolio.

"), which combines enhanced and covered call exposures in an all-equity asset allocation portfolio. Horizons Growth Asset Allocation ETF ("HGRW"), the final 'traditional' exposure choice for Horizons ETFs' asset allocation suite.

New ETFs in Equity Essentials Suite

Horizons Enhanced NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (" QQCL ") which provide 1.25x and covered call exposure to the NASDAQ-100®.

") which provide 1.25x and covered call exposure to the NASDAQ-100®. Horizons Enhanced Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF ("ENCL"), which provide 1.25x and covered call exposure to Canadian Oil & Gas companies.

In Canada, asset allocation ETFs hold more than $19 billion in total assets under management, representing approximately 5% of overall Canadian ETF assets. Since 2018, the category has experienced an asset growth of 50% annually, highlighting the popularity of asset allocation strategies among investors.

Committed to innovation, the newest additions to the Asset Allocation Suite further offer unique options for investors to tailor their exposure through 1.25x leverage and covered call overlays, which have the potential to boost monthly income and magnify returns.

"The demand for accessible asset allocation options to strengthen and diversify portfolios is clear, and we are responding to the needs of Canadian investors by bringing more choice to an ETF category that has largely been limited to three options: conservative, balanced and growth," said Rohit Mehta, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. "You've asked, we've listened: the launch of these new ETFs means that Canadian investors can decide how they want to tailor their asset allocation exposure with Horizons ETFs, including if they're looking for the potential of more income, greater growth potential or a mix of both."

The following table outlines the four new Asset Allocation ETFs from Horizons ETFs:

ETF Name

and Ticker Investment Objective Target

Leverage

Ratio Mgmt

Fee* Initial

Target

Annualized

Net Yield1 Horizons

Growth

Asset

Allocation

ETF

("HGRW") HGRW seeks to provide a combination of long-term

capital growth and a modest level of income, primarily

by investing in exchange traded funds that provide

exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of equity

and fixed income securities. Not

Leveraged 0.18 % 2.40 % Horizons

Enhanced

All-Equity

Asset

Allocation

ETF

("HEQL") HEQL seeks to provide enhanced long-term capital

growth, primarily by investing, directly or indirectly, in

exchange traded funds that provide exposure to a

globally diversified portfolio of equity securities.

HEQL will also employ leverage (not to exceed the

limits on use of leverage described under "Investment

Strategies") through cash borrowing and will generally

endeavour to maintain a leverage ratio of

approximately 125%. 1.25x 0.45 % 2.10 % Horizons

Growth

Asset

Allocation

Covered

Call ETF

("GRCC") GRCC seeks to provide a combination of a high level of

income and moderate long-term capital growth,

primarily by investing in exchange traded funds that

provide exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of

equity securities. To mitigate downside risk and

generate premiums, GRCC will be exposed to a dynamic

option writing program. Not

Leveraged 0.49 % 8.40 % Horizons

Enhanced

All-Equity

Asset

Allocation

Covered

Call ETF

("EQCL") EQCL seeks to provide a combination of a high level of

income and long-term capital growth, primarily by investing, directly or indirectly, in exchange traded

funds that provide exposure to a globally diversified

portfolio of equity securities. To generate premiums,

EQCL will be exposed to a dynamic covered call option

writing program.



EQCL will also employ leverage (not to exceed the

limits on use of leverage describe under "Investment

Strategies") through cash borrowing and will generally

endeavour to maintain a leverage ratio of

approximately 125%. 1.25x 0.75 % 11.70 %

How does 1.25x leverage work within Asset Allocation ETFs?

Among the four asset allocation ETFs launched today, two (HEQL and EQCL) employ leverage, a strategy that can potentially magnify gains and losses. These ETFs aim to generate approximately 1.25x the return of their underlying portfolio.

For HEQL and EQCL, Horizons ETFs creates leverage by using cash borrowing to invest, on a leveraged basis, in a related ETF managed by Horizons ETFs. To ensure risk is limited to the capital invested, HEQL and EQCL will be regularly monitored and seek to maintain a leverage ratio of approximately 125%, or 1.25x, of their net asset value.

"Enhancing an investment vehicle with a little leverage can go a long way – especially with a diversified, asset allocation strategy," continued Mr. Mehta. "By taking an enhanced approach with our ETFs, investors are taking a high-conviction position on the long-term growth of global equity markets."

How does a covered call overlay work within Asset Allocation ETFs?

Of the four asset allocation ETFs launched today, two – GRCC and EQCL – employ a covered call overlay, a unique investment strategy designed to generate additional income for a portfolio through option-writing. Covered Call ETFs typically seek to generate higher yields relative to asset allocation ETFs that do not employ option-writing, and may result in higher levels of monthly income for investors.

To achieve this, GRCC and EQCL utilize Horizons ETFs' expertise in the field, and are exposed to a dynamic covered call option writing program on up to 50% of the values of their respective portfolios. While GRCC offers exposure to 80% equity to a 20% fixed income allocation, EQCL offers 100% equity exposure.

While seeking to provide hedging protection, risk mitigation and premiums, the use of a covered call strategy may, however, limit some of the potential gains available, making these strategies potentially best suited for investors seeking higher levels of income from their asset allocation portfolios.

"For investors looking for an opportunity to optimize returns while generating consistent monthly income at a higher level of yield, HEQL is an ETF that seeks to deliver that, plus the benefits of global markets and index exposure, within a single solution," said Mr. Mehta.

Additional ETFs launched today: QQCL and ENCL

In addition to the Asset Allocation ETFs launched today, Horizons ETFs is also broadening its Equity Essentials suite, which offers investors multiple ways to optimize their risk exposure and performance potential with the three largest equity categories in Canada: Large-Cap Canadian Equity, Large-Cap U.S. Equity, and Canadian Financial Services Equity2.

Horizons ETFs has launched QQCL, which provides covered call and 1.25x exposure to the NASDAQ-100®, the technology-heavy major U.S. index.

As well, amid ongoing strength within Canada's oil & gas sector, Horizons ETFs launched ENCL, which provides covered call and 1.25x exposure to the performance of an index of Canadian companies that are involved in the crude oil and natural gas industry.

The following table outlines the two new Equity Essentials ETFs from Horizons ETFs:

ETF Name

and Ticker Investment Objective Target

Leverage

Ratio Mgmt

Fee* Initial

Target

Annualized Net Yield1 Horizons

Enhanced

NASDAQ-

100

Covered

Call ETF

("QQCL") QQCL seeks to provide, to the extent reasonably

possible and net of expenses: (a) exposure to the

performance of an index of the largest domestic and

international, non-financial companies listed on the

NASDAQ stock market (currently, the NASDAQ-100®

Index); and (b) high monthly distributions of dividend

income and call option premiums. To generate

premiums, QQCL will be exposed to a dynamic covered

call option writing program. QQCL will also employ leverage (not to exceed the

limits on use of leverage described under "Investment

Strategies") through cash borrowing and will generally

endeavour to maintain a leverage ratio of

approximately 125%. 1.25x 0.85 % 14.10 % Horizons

Enhanced

Canadian

Oil and Gas

Equity

Covered

Call ETF

("ENCL") ENCL seeks to provide, to the extent possible and net of

expenses: (a) exposure to the performance of an index

of Canadian companies that are involved in the crude

oil and natural gas industry (currently, the Solactive

Equal Weight Canada Oil & Gas Index); and (b) high

monthly distributions of dividend income and call

option premiums. To generate premiums, ENCL will be

exposed to a dynamic covered call option writing

program. ENCL will also employ leverage (not to exceed the

limits on use of leverage described under "Investment

Strategies") through cash borrowing and will generally

endeavour to maintain a leverage ratio of

approximately 125%. 1.25x 0.85 % 16.20 %

*Plus applicable sales tax



"Since the launch of our Equity Essentials lineup, two particular exposures within the suite – the NASDAQ-100 and Canada's oil & gas sector – have become increasingly at the forefront of investor attention, as confidence in technology companies returns and the price of oil increases," said Mr. Mehta. "We're excited to introduce these two ETFs into our Equity Essentials suite and provide investors with more opportunities to expand their exposure to these two key indices, while employing covered call strategies to potentially boost monthly income."

To learn more and see the entire Horizons ETFs' Asset Allocation suite, please visit www.horizonsetfs.com/asset-allocation. To learn more and see the entire Horizons ETFs' Equity Essentials suite, please visit www.horizonsetfs.com/equity-essentials.

About Horizons ETFs Management ( Canada ) Inc. ( www.HorizonsETFs.com )

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company with one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs currently has more than $27 billion of assets under management and 119 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages approximately $710 billion of assets across 13 countries around the world.

1The amount of the monthly distributions of an ETF, and therefore the initial targeted annualized net yield and the ongoing annualized net yield of an ETF, may fluctuate based on market conditions. There can be no assurance that an ETF will make any distribution in any particular period or periods. The Manager may, in its complete discretion, change the frequency of these distributions, and any such change will be announced by press release. 2Morningstar as at September 30, 2023



Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products"). The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Horizons Exchange Traded Products may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses and which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Each of the units of QQCL, ENCL, EQCL, and HEQL (the "Enhanced ETFs") is an alternative mutual fund within the meaning of NI 81-102 and is permitted to use strategies generally prohibited by conventional mutual funds, such as the ability to invest more than 10% of the Enhanced ETF's net asset value in securities of a single issuer, the ability to borrow cash and to employ leverage. While these strategies will only be used in accordance with the applicable investment objectives and strategies of the Enhanced ETFs, during certain market conditions they may accelerate the risk that an investment in Units of such Enhanced ETF decreases in value.

The financial instrument is not sponsored, promoted, sold, or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index and/or Index trade name or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. The Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the financial instrument. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or Index trade name for the purpose of use in connection with the financial instrument constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said financial instrument nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this financial instrument.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100®, and Nasdaq-100® Index are trademarks of The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Fund(s)have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Fund(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE FUND(S) or PRODUCT(S).

© 2023 Morningstar Research Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

