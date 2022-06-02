HORIZONS ETFs ANNOUNCES UPDATE TO INFORMATION CIRCULAR FOR HORIZONS ENHANCED INCOME GOLD PRODUCERS ETF

TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs" or the "Manager") is announcing an update to the information circular of the Horizons Enhanced Income Gold Producers ETF (the "ETF") dated May 16, 2022 (the "Circular") in connection with the June 21, 2022 meeting of unitholders of the ETF (the "Meeting").

The Circular is being revised to correct a typographical error in the description of the Solactive North American Listed Gold Producers Index, which is the index to be tracked by the ETF if the proposed investment objective is approved.

Accordingly, in the proposed investment objective of the ETF on pages 6 and S-6 of the Circular, the reference to 'equal weighted' in each instance is deleted, so that the proposed investment objective reads as follows:

"The ETF seeks to provide, to the extent possible and net of expenses: (a) exposure to the performance of an index of equity securities of diversified North American listed gold producers (currently, the Solactive North American Listed Gold Producers Index) and (b) monthly distributions of dividend and call option income. To mitigate downside risk and generate income, the ETF will employ a dynamic covered call option writing program."

No other changes have been made to the Circular. A notice of correction reflecting this change will be available on SEDAR and on the Manager's website. The record date for the Meeting (May 11, 2022) and the date of the Meeting (June 21, 2022) remain the same.

