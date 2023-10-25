HORIZONS ETFs ANNOUNCES HORIZONS ROBOTICS & AI INDEX ETF AS NEW NAME FOR RBOT ETF

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs" or the "Manager") announced today that it will change the name of the Horizons Robotics and Automation Index ETF (the "ETF"). The name change described below is expected to be effective Monday, October 30, 2023.

The name of the ETF will be changed to the Horizons Robotics & AI Index ETF. The ETF's ticker, RBOT, will remain the same.

Previous ETF Name New ETF Name Tickers Horizons Robotics and Automation

Index ETF Horizons Robotics & AI Index ETF RBOT;

RBOT.U

The name of the ETF has been changed to more closely correspond to the name of the ETF's underlying index, which is the Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index (the "Index").

A prospectus that reflects the changes set out above will be filed following the date of this press release, and will be available at www.sedar.com or the Manager's website at www.horizonsetfs.com.

"Over the past year, the potential of artificial intelligence systems and of the companies enabling their development have been a driver of economic transformation, industry disruption and in some instances, market performance," said Rohit Mehta, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. "Our changes to RBOT's name better align it with the name of its Index, and the Index's name reflects the exposure to some of the key companies involved in the global artificial intelligence ecosystem."

There are no changes to the ETF's management fees. The ETF is also available in a U.S. dollar version under the ticker symbol "RBOT.U."

About Horizons ETFs Management ( Canada ) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com )

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $27 billion of assets under management and 119 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages approximately $710 billion of assets across 13 countries around the world.

For further information: For investor inquiries: Contact Horizons ETFs at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Assistant Vice President, ETF Strategy, Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]