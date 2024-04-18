HORIZONS ETFs ANNOUNCES FUND NAME UPDATES FOR GLOBAL X REBRANDING

TORONTO, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Manager") is pleased to announce that effective May 1, 2024, the Horizons-branded exchange traded funds set out in the table below (the "ETFs") will be updated (the "Updates") to reflect the Manager's rebranding as Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X"), which will also take effect May 1, 2024, and which was previously announced on March 6, 2024.

The investment objectives, strategies and ticker symbols1 of the ETFs, as outlined in their respective prospectuses, remain the same.

"We're excited to reintroduce our ETF suite under the Global X brand while continuing to deliver access to in-demand, tailored investment solutions for Canadians," said Rohit Mehta, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs.

In addition, the ETFs will also receive new Committee on Uniform Securities Identification Procedures numbers ("CUSIP"), which are expected to be effective on or about May 1, 2024.

The BetaPro ETF family, Canada's only suite of leveraged, inverse and inverse leveraged ETFs, are not affected by the Updates and will retain their existing names, tickers and CUSIPs.

The new Global X names and CUSIPs for the ETFs are outlined below:

__________________________________ 1 Effective on or about May 1, 2024, the ticker for the Global X Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF will be changed from HOG to PPLN.

Current Name New Name Ticker(s) New CUSIP Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF Global X Active Corporate Bond ETF HAB 37892T109 Horizons Active Cdn Bond ETF Global X Active Canadian Bond ETF HAD 37892W102 Horizons Seasonal Rotation ETF Global X Seasonal Rotation ETF HAC 379949100 Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF Global X Active Global Fixed Income ETF HAF 37892Y108 Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Global X Active Canadian Dividend ETF HAL 37892J101 Horizons Active Global Dividend ETF Global X Active Global Dividend ETF HAZ 37892U106 Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF Global X Active Preferred Share ETF HPR 37892R103 Horizons Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF Global X Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF HYBR 37892X100 Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF Global X Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF HFR 37892V104 Horizons Active Cdn Municipal Bond ETF Global X Active Canadian Municipal Bond ETF HMP 37893A109 Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF Global X S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF CNCC 37964D107 Horizons Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF Global X Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF ENCC 37964B101 Horizons Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF Global X Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF BKCC 379944101 Horizons Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF Global X Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF GLCC 37964M107 Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF QQCC 37962P102 Horizons US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF USCC.U USCC 37964A103 Horizons Gold Yield ETF Global X Gold Yield ETF HGY 379950108 Horizons Balanced Asset Allocation ETF Global X Balanced Asset Allocation ETF HBAL 37962W107 Horizons Conservative Asset Allocation ETF Global X Conservative Asset Allocation ETF HCON 37963F103 Horizons All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF HEQT 37962N107 Horizons 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF Global X 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF CBIL 37964G100 Horizons 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF UBIL.U 37964N105 Horizons US Dollar Currency ETF Global X US Dollar Currency ETF DLR.U DLR 379948102 Horizons Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF Global X Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF HOG* 37963K102 Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Global X Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF HMMJ HMMJ.U 37991D104 Horizons Inovestor Canadian Equity Index ETF Global X Inovestor Canadian Equity Index ETF INOC 37991C106 Horizons Robotics & AI Index ETF Global X Robotics & AI Index ETF RBOT RBOT.U 37893B107 Horizons Big Data & Hardware Index ETF Global X Big Data & Hardware Index ETF HBGD HBGD.U 37893C105 Horizons Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF Global X Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF ETHI 37991B108 Horizons Industry 4.0 Index ETF Global X Industry 4.0 Index ETF FOUR 37962Q100 Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF Global X Uranium Index ETF HURA 37963R107 Horizons S&P Green Bond Index ETF Global X S&P Green Bond Index ETF HGGB 37963Q109 Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Global X Lithium Producers Index ETF HLIT 379947104 Horizons Global Semiconductor Index ETF Global X Semiconductor Index ETF CHPS CHPS.U 37963G101 Horizons High Interest Savings ETF Global X High Interest Savings ETF CASH 37964J104 Horizons GX Cybersecurity Index ETF Global X Cybersecurity Index ETF HBUG 37964U109 Horizons Global Metaverse Index ETF Global X Metaverse Index ETF MTAV 379585102 Horizons Copper Producers Index ETF Global X Copper Producers Index ETF COPP 37962M109 Horizons Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF Global X Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF UTIL 37964F102 Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF BNKL 37962T104 Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF BKCL 37962V109 Horizons Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF CANL 37962U101 Horizons Enhanced Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF CNCL 37963A104 Horizons Enhanced US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Covered Call ETF USCL 379940109 Horizons Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Global X Equal Weight Canadian Banks Index ETF HBNK 379946106 Horizons ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation ETF Global X ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Corporate Class ETF HRAA 37964H108 Horizons NASDAQ-100® Index ETF Global X Nasdaq-100 Index Corporate Class ETF HXQ.U HXQ 37963X104 Horizons US Large Cap Index ETF Global X US Large Cap Index Corporate Class ETF HULC HULC.U 37963W106 Horizons Cash Maximizer ETF Global X Cash Maximizer Corporate Class ETF HSAV 379939101 Horizons USD Cash Maximizer ETF Global X USD Cash Maximizer Corporate Class ETF HSUV.U 379938103 Horizons Carbon Credits ETF Global X Carbon Credits ETF CARB 379945108 Horizons Gold ETF Global X Gold ETF HUG 37964E105 Horizons Silver ETF Global X Silver ETF HUZ 37964K101 Horizons Crude Oil ETF Global X Crude Oil ETF HUC 37963Y102 Horizons Natural Gas ETF Global X Natural Gas ETF HUN 37964L109 Horizons S&P/TSX 60™ Index ETF Global X S&P/TSX 60 Index Corporate Class ETF HXT HXT.U 37963M108 Horizons S&P 500® Index ETF Global X S&P 500 Index Corporate Class ETF HXS HXS.U 37964P100 Horizons S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Global X S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index Corporate Class ETF HXE 37963N106 Horizons S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF Global X S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index Corporate Class ETF HXF 37962R108 Horizons Cdn Select Universe Bond ETF Global X Canadian Select Universe Bond Index Corporate Class ETF HBB 37963J105 Horizons US 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Global X US 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index Corporate Class ETF HTB.U HTB 37963U100 Horizons Cdn High Dividend Index ETF Global X Canadian High Dividend Index Corporate Class ETF HXH 37963D108 Horizons S&P 500 CAD Hedged Index ETF Global X S&P 500 CAD Hedged Index Corporate Class ETF HSH 37963P101 Horizons Europe 50 Index ETF Global X Europe 50 Index Corporate Class ETF HXX 37964C109 Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF Global X Intl Developed Markets Equity Index Corporate Class ETF HXDM.U HXDM 37963V108 Horizons Equal Weight Canada REIT Index ETF Global X Equal Weight Canadian REITs Index Corporate Class ETF HCRE 37963L100 Horizons Laddered Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF Global X Laddered Canadian Preferred Share Index Corporate Class ETF HLPR 37965E104 Horizons Equal Weight Canada Banks Index ETF Global X Equal Weight Canadian Banks Index Corporate Class ETF HEWB 37964Q108 Horizons S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF Global X S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Corporate Class ETF HXCN 37964T102 Horizons Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF Global X Emerging Markets Equity Index Corporate Class ETF HXEM 37963T103 Horizons Enhanced NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF Global X Enhanced Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF QQCL 37962X105 Horizons Enhanced Canadian Oil And Gas Equity Covered Call ETF Global X Enhanced Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF ENCL 37963B102 Horizons Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF EQCL 37963E106 Horizons Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF HEQL 37963C100 Horizons Growth Asset Allocation ETF Global X Growth Asset Allocation ETF HGRW 379920101 Horizons Growth Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF Global X Growth Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF GRCC 379942105 Horizons Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF Global X Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF SPAY.U SPAY 379943103 Horizons Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF Global X Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF MPAY.U MPAY 37962Y103 Horizons Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF Global X Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF LPAY.U LPAY 37963H109 Horizons USD High Interest Savings ETF Global X USD High Interest Savings ETF UCSH.U 37964R106

Effective on or about May 1, 2024, the ticker for the Global X Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF will be changed from HOG to PPLN.

"As we get ready to expand our product shelf as Global X and embrace new opportunities for investment innovation, Canadians can rest assured that our long-standing offerings will continue to be accessible and deliver effective exposure under their existing tickers," said Mr. Mehta.

It is anticipated that the Updates will be reflected on the Toronto Stock Exchange on or about May 1, 2024.

Investors with questions regarding the Global X transition on May 1, 2024 and the Updates described in this press release are encouraged to contact the Manager at [email protected].

