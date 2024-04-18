HORIZONS ETFs ANNOUNCES FUND NAME UPDATES FOR GLOBAL X REBRANDING

News provided by

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

Apr 18, 2024, 11:30 ET

TORONTO, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Manager") is pleased to announce that effective May 1, 2024, the Horizons-branded exchange traded funds set out in the table below (the "ETFs") will be updated (the "Updates") to reflect the Manager's rebranding as Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X"), which will also take effect May 1, 2024, and which was previously announced on March 6, 2024.

The investment objectives, strategies and ticker symbols1 of the ETFs, as outlined in their respective prospectuses, remain the same.

"We're excited to reintroduce our ETF suite under the Global X brand while continuing to deliver access to in-demand, tailored investment solutions for Canadians," said Rohit Mehta, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs.

In addition, the ETFs will also receive new Committee on Uniform Securities Identification Procedures numbers ("CUSIP"), which are expected to be effective on or about May 1, 2024.

The BetaPro ETF family, Canada's only suite of leveraged, inverse and inverse leveraged ETFs, are not affected by the Updates and will retain their existing names, tickers and CUSIPs.

The new Global X names and CUSIPs for the ETFs are outlined below:

__________________________________

1 Effective on or about May 1, 2024, the ticker for the Global X Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF will be changed from HOG to PPLN.

Current Name

New Name

Ticker(s)

New CUSIP

Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF

Global X Active Corporate Bond ETF

HAB

37892T109

Horizons Active Cdn Bond ETF

Global X Active Canadian Bond ETF

HAD

37892W102

Horizons Seasonal Rotation ETF

Global X Seasonal Rotation ETF

HAC

379949100

Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF

Global X Active Global Fixed Income ETF

HAF

37892Y108

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF

Global X Active Canadian Dividend ETF

HAL

37892J101

Horizons Active Global Dividend ETF

Global X Active Global Dividend ETF

HAZ

37892U106

Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF

Global X Active Preferred Share ETF

HPR

37892R103

Horizons Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF

Global X Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF

HYBR

37892X100

Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF

Global X Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF

HFR

37892V104

Horizons Active Cdn Municipal Bond ETF

Global X Active Canadian Municipal Bond ETF

HMP

37893A109

Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF

Global X S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF

CNCC

37964D107

Horizons Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF

Global X Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF

ENCC

37964B101

Horizons Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF

Global X Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF

BKCC

379944101

Horizons Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF

Global X Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF

GLCC

37964M107

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF

Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF

QQCC

37962P102

Horizons US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

USCC.U USCC

37964A103

Horizons Gold Yield ETF

Global X Gold Yield ETF

HGY

379950108

Horizons Balanced Asset Allocation ETF

Global X Balanced Asset Allocation ETF

HBAL

37962W107

Horizons Conservative Asset Allocation ETF

Global X Conservative Asset Allocation ETF

HCON

37963F103

Horizons All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF

Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF

HEQT

37962N107

Horizons 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Global X 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF

CBIL

37964G100

Horizons 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF

Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF

UBIL.U

37964N105

Horizons US Dollar Currency ETF

Global X US Dollar Currency ETF

DLR.U

DLR

379948102

Horizons Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF

Global X Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF

HOG*

37963K102

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF

Global X Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF

HMMJ HMMJ.U

37991D104

Horizons Inovestor Canadian Equity Index ETF

Global X Inovestor Canadian Equity Index ETF

INOC

37991C106

Horizons Robotics & AI Index ETF

Global X Robotics & AI Index ETF

RBOT RBOT.U

37893B107

Horizons Big Data & Hardware Index ETF

Global X Big Data & Hardware Index ETF

HBGD HBGD.U

37893C105

Horizons Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF

Global X Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF

ETHI

37991B108

Horizons Industry 4.0 Index ETF

Global X Industry 4.0 Index ETF

FOUR

37962Q100

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF

Global X Uranium Index ETF

HURA

37963R107

Horizons S&P Green Bond Index ETF

Global X S&P Green Bond Index ETF

HGGB

37963Q109

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF

Global X Lithium Producers Index ETF

HLIT

379947104

Horizons Global Semiconductor Index ETF

Global X Semiconductor Index ETF

CHPS CHPS.U

37963G101

Horizons High Interest Savings ETF

Global X High Interest Savings ETF

CASH

37964J104

Horizons GX Cybersecurity Index ETF

Global X Cybersecurity Index ETF

HBUG

37964U109

Horizons Global Metaverse Index ETF

Global X Metaverse Index ETF

MTAV

379585102

Horizons Copper Producers Index ETF

Global X Copper Producers Index ETF

COPP

37962M109

Horizons Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF

Global X Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF

UTIL

37964F102

Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

BNKL

37962T104

Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF

Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF

BKCL

37962V109

Horizons Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

CANL

37962U101

Horizons Enhanced Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF

Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF

CNCL

37963A104

Horizons Enhanced US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF

Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

USCL

379940109

Horizons Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

Global X Equal Weight Canadian Banks Index ETF

HBNK

379946106

Horizons ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation ETF

Global X ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Corporate Class ETF

HRAA

37964H108

Horizons NASDAQ-100® Index ETF 

Global X Nasdaq-100 Index Corporate Class ETF

HXQ.U HXQ

37963X104

Horizons US Large Cap Index ETF

Global X US Large Cap Index Corporate Class ETF

HULC HULC.U

37963W106

Horizons Cash Maximizer ETF

Global X Cash Maximizer Corporate Class ETF

HSAV

379939101

Horizons USD Cash Maximizer ETF

Global X USD Cash Maximizer Corporate Class ETF

HSUV.U

379938103

Horizons Carbon Credits ETF

Global X Carbon Credits ETF

CARB

379945108

Horizons Gold ETF

Global X Gold ETF

HUG

37964E105

Horizons Silver ETF

Global X Silver ETF

HUZ

37964K101

Horizons Crude Oil ETF

Global X Crude Oil ETF

HUC

37963Y102

Horizons Natural Gas ETF

Global X Natural Gas ETF

HUN

37964L109

Horizons S&P/TSX 60™ Index ETF

Global X S&P/TSX 60 Index Corporate Class ETF

HXT HXT.U

37963M108

Horizons S&P 500® Index ETF

Global X S&P 500 Index Corporate Class ETF

HXS

HXS.U

37964P100

Horizons S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF

Global X S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index Corporate Class ETF

HXE

37963N106

Horizons S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF

Global X S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index Corporate Class ETF

HXF

37962R108

Horizons Cdn Select Universe Bond ETF

Global X Canadian Select Universe Bond Index Corporate Class ETF

HBB

37963J105

Horizons US 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Global X US 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index Corporate Class ETF

HTB.U

HTB

37963U100

Horizons Cdn High Dividend Index ETF

Global X Canadian High Dividend Index Corporate Class ETF

HXH

37963D108

Horizons S&P 500 CAD Hedged Index ETF

Global X S&P 500 CAD Hedged Index Corporate Class ETF

HSH

37963P101

Horizons Europe 50 Index ETF

Global X Europe 50 Index Corporate Class ETF

HXX

37964C109

Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF

Global X Intl Developed Markets Equity Index Corporate Class ETF

HXDM.U HXDM

37963V108

Horizons Equal Weight Canada REIT Index ETF

Global X Equal Weight Canadian REITs Index Corporate Class ETF

HCRE

37963L100

Horizons Laddered Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

Global X Laddered Canadian Preferred Share Index Corporate Class ETF

HLPR

37965E104

Horizons Equal Weight Canada Banks Index ETF

Global X Equal Weight Canadian Banks Index Corporate Class ETF

HEWB

37964Q108

Horizons S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

Global X S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Corporate Class ETF

HXCN

37964T102

Horizons Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

Global X Emerging Markets Equity Index Corporate Class ETF

HXEM

37963T103

Horizons Enhanced NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF

Global X Enhanced Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF

QQCL

37962X105

Horizons Enhanced Canadian Oil And Gas Equity Covered Call ETF

Global X Enhanced Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF

ENCL

37963B102

Horizons Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF

Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF

EQCL

37963E106

Horizons Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF

Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF

HEQL

37963C100

Horizons Growth Asset Allocation ETF

Global X Growth Asset Allocation ETF

HGRW

379920101

Horizons Growth Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF

Global X Growth Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF

GRCC

379942105

Horizons Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF

Global X Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF

SPAY.U SPAY

379943103

Horizons Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF

Global X Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF

MPAY.U MPAY

37962Y103

Horizons Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF

Global X Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF

LPAY.U LPAY

37963H109

Horizons USD High Interest Savings ETF

Global X USD High Interest Savings ETF

UCSH.U

37964R106

Effective on or about May 1, 2024, the ticker for the Global X Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF will be changed from HOG to PPLN.

"As we get ready to expand our product shelf as Global X and embrace new opportunities for investment innovation, Canadians can rest assured that our long-standing offerings will continue to be accessible and deliver effective exposure under their existing tickers," said Mr. Mehta.

It is anticipated that the Updates will be reflected on the Toronto Stock Exchange on or about May 1, 2024.

Investors with questions regarding the Global X transition on May 1, 2024 and the Updates described in this press release are encouraged to contact the Manager at [email protected].

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $30 billion of assets under management and 108 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $710 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

For further information: For investor inquiries: Contact Horizons ETFs at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.