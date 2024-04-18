HORIZONS ETFs ANNOUNCES FUND NAME UPDATES FOR GLOBAL X REBRANDING
Apr 18, 2024, 11:30 ET
TORONTO, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Manager") is pleased to announce that effective May 1, 2024, the Horizons-branded exchange traded funds set out in the table below (the "ETFs") will be updated (the "Updates") to reflect the Manager's rebranding as Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X"), which will also take effect May 1, 2024, and which was previously announced on March 6, 2024.
The investment objectives, strategies and ticker symbols1 of the ETFs, as outlined in their respective prospectuses, remain the same.
"We're excited to reintroduce our ETF suite under the Global X brand while continuing to deliver access to in-demand, tailored investment solutions for Canadians," said Rohit Mehta, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs.
In addition, the ETFs will also receive new Committee on Uniform Securities Identification Procedures numbers ("CUSIP"), which are expected to be effective on or about May 1, 2024.
The BetaPro ETF family, Canada's only suite of leveraged, inverse and inverse leveraged ETFs, are not affected by the Updates and will retain their existing names, tickers and CUSIPs.
The new Global X names and CUSIPs for the ETFs are outlined below:
|
__________________________________
|
1 Effective on or about May 1, 2024, the ticker for the Global X Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF will be changed from HOG to PPLN.
|
Current Name
|
New Name
|
Ticker(s)
|
New CUSIP
|
Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF
|
Global X Active Corporate Bond ETF
|
HAB
|
37892T109
|
Horizons Active Cdn Bond ETF
|
Global X Active Canadian Bond ETF
|
HAD
|
37892W102
|
Horizons Seasonal Rotation ETF
|
Global X Seasonal Rotation ETF
|
HAC
|
379949100
|
Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF
|
Global X Active Global Fixed Income ETF
|
HAF
|
37892Y108
|
Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF
|
Global X Active Canadian Dividend ETF
|
HAL
|
37892J101
|
Horizons Active Global Dividend ETF
|
Global X Active Global Dividend ETF
|
HAZ
|
37892U106
|
Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF
|
Global X Active Preferred Share ETF
|
HPR
|
37892R103
|
Horizons Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF
|
Global X Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF
|
HYBR
|
37892X100
|
Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
Global X Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
HFR
|
37892V104
|
Horizons Active Cdn Municipal Bond ETF
|
Global X Active Canadian Municipal Bond ETF
|
HMP
|
37893A109
|
Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF
|
Global X S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF
|
CNCC
|
37964D107
|
Horizons Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF
|
Global X Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF
|
ENCC
|
37964B101
|
Horizons Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF
|
BKCC
|
379944101
|
Horizons Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF
|
Global X Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF
|
GLCC
|
37964M107
|
Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF
|
Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF
|
QQCC
|
37962P102
|
Horizons US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF
|
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
|
USCC.U USCC
|
37964A103
|
Horizons Gold Yield ETF
|
Global X Gold Yield ETF
|
HGY
|
379950108
|
Horizons Balanced Asset Allocation ETF
|
Global X Balanced Asset Allocation ETF
|
HBAL
|
37962W107
|
Horizons Conservative Asset Allocation ETF
|
Global X Conservative Asset Allocation ETF
|
HCON
|
37963F103
|
Horizons All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF
|
Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF
|
HEQT
|
37962N107
|
Horizons 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF
|
Global X 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF
|
CBIL
|
37964G100
|
Horizons 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF
|
Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF
|
UBIL.U
|
37964N105
|
Horizons US Dollar Currency ETF
|
Global X US Dollar Currency ETF
|
DLR.U
DLR
|
379948102
|
Horizons Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF
|
Global X Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF
|
HOG*
|
37963K102
|
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF
|
Global X Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF
|
HMMJ HMMJ.U
|
37991D104
|
Horizons Inovestor Canadian Equity Index ETF
|
Global X Inovestor Canadian Equity Index ETF
|
INOC
|
37991C106
|
Horizons Robotics & AI Index ETF
|
Global X Robotics & AI Index ETF
|
RBOT RBOT.U
|
37893B107
|
Horizons Big Data & Hardware Index ETF
|
Global X Big Data & Hardware Index ETF
|
HBGD HBGD.U
|
37893C105
|
Horizons Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF
|
Global X Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF
|
ETHI
|
37991B108
|
Horizons Industry 4.0 Index ETF
|
Global X Industry 4.0 Index ETF
|
FOUR
|
37962Q100
|
Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF
|
Global X Uranium Index ETF
|
HURA
|
37963R107
|
Horizons S&P Green Bond Index ETF
|
Global X S&P Green Bond Index ETF
|
HGGB
|
37963Q109
|
Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF
|
Global X Lithium Producers Index ETF
|
HLIT
|
379947104
|
Horizons Global Semiconductor Index ETF
|
Global X Semiconductor Index ETF
|
CHPS CHPS.U
|
37963G101
|
Horizons High Interest Savings ETF
|
Global X High Interest Savings ETF
|
CASH
|
37964J104
|
Horizons GX Cybersecurity Index ETF
|
Global X Cybersecurity Index ETF
|
HBUG
|
37964U109
|
Horizons Global Metaverse Index ETF
|
Global X Metaverse Index ETF
|
MTAV
|
379585102
|
Horizons Copper Producers Index ETF
|
Global X Copper Producers Index ETF
|
COPP
|
37962M109
|
Horizons Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF
|
Global X Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF
|
UTIL
|
37964F102
|
Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
BNKL
|
37962T104
|
Horizons Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF
|
Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF
|
BKCL
|
37962V109
|
Horizons Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|
Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|
CANL
|
37962U101
|
Horizons Enhanced Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF
|
Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF
|
CNCL
|
37963A104
|
Horizons Enhanced US Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF
|
Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
|
USCL
|
379940109
|
Horizons Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian Banks Index ETF
|
HBNK
|
379946106
|
Horizons ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation ETF
|
Global X ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Corporate Class ETF
|
HRAA
|
37964H108
|
Horizons NASDAQ-100® Index ETF
|
Global X Nasdaq-100 Index Corporate Class ETF
|
HXQ.U HXQ
|
37963X104
|
Horizons US Large Cap Index ETF
|
Global X US Large Cap Index Corporate Class ETF
|
HULC HULC.U
|
37963W106
|
Horizons Cash Maximizer ETF
|
Global X Cash Maximizer Corporate Class ETF
|
HSAV
|
379939101
|
Horizons USD Cash Maximizer ETF
|
Global X USD Cash Maximizer Corporate Class ETF
|
HSUV.U
|
379938103
|
Horizons Carbon Credits ETF
|
Global X Carbon Credits ETF
|
CARB
|
379945108
|
Horizons Gold ETF
|
Global X Gold ETF
|
HUG
|
37964E105
|
Horizons Silver ETF
|
Global X Silver ETF
|
HUZ
|
37964K101
|
Horizons Crude Oil ETF
|
Global X Crude Oil ETF
|
HUC
|
37963Y102
|
Horizons Natural Gas ETF
|
Global X Natural Gas ETF
|
HUN
|
37964L109
|
Horizons S&P/TSX 60™ Index ETF
|
Global X S&P/TSX 60 Index Corporate Class ETF
|
HXT HXT.U
|
37963M108
|
Horizons S&P 500® Index ETF
|
Global X S&P 500 Index Corporate Class ETF
|
HXS
HXS.U
|
37964P100
|
Horizons S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
|
Global X S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index Corporate Class ETF
|
HXE
|
37963N106
|
Horizons S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
|
Global X S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index Corporate Class ETF
|
HXF
|
37962R108
|
Horizons Cdn Select Universe Bond ETF
|
Global X Canadian Select Universe Bond Index Corporate Class ETF
|
HBB
|
37963J105
|
Horizons US 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
|
Global X US 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index Corporate Class ETF
|
HTB.U
HTB
|
37963U100
|
Horizons Cdn High Dividend Index ETF
|
Global X Canadian High Dividend Index Corporate Class ETF
|
HXH
|
37963D108
|
Horizons S&P 500 CAD Hedged Index ETF
|
Global X S&P 500 CAD Hedged Index Corporate Class ETF
|
HSH
|
37963P101
|
Horizons Europe 50 Index ETF
|
Global X Europe 50 Index Corporate Class ETF
|
HXX
|
37964C109
|
Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF
|
Global X Intl Developed Markets Equity Index Corporate Class ETF
|
HXDM.U HXDM
|
37963V108
|
Horizons Equal Weight Canada REIT Index ETF
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian REITs Index Corporate Class ETF
|
HCRE
|
37963L100
|
Horizons Laddered Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
|
Global X Laddered Canadian Preferred Share Index Corporate Class ETF
|
HLPR
|
37965E104
|
Horizons Equal Weight Canada Banks Index ETF
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian Banks Index Corporate Class ETF
|
HEWB
|
37964Q108
|
Horizons S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|
Global X S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Corporate Class ETF
|
HXCN
|
37964T102
|
Horizons Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF
|
Global X Emerging Markets Equity Index Corporate Class ETF
|
HXEM
|
37963T103
|
Horizons Enhanced NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF
|
Global X Enhanced Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF
|
QQCL
|
37962X105
|
Horizons Enhanced Canadian Oil And Gas Equity Covered Call ETF
|
Global X Enhanced Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF
|
ENCL
|
37963B102
|
Horizons Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF
|
Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF
|
EQCL
|
37963E106
|
Horizons Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF
|
Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF
|
HEQL
|
37963C100
|
Horizons Growth Asset Allocation ETF
|
Global X Growth Asset Allocation ETF
|
HGRW
|
379920101
|
Horizons Growth Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF
|
Global X Growth Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF
|
GRCC
|
379942105
|
Horizons Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF
|
Global X Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF
|
SPAY.U SPAY
|
379943103
|
Horizons Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF
|
Global X Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF
|
MPAY.U MPAY
|
37962Y103
|
Horizons Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF
|
Global X Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF
|
LPAY.U LPAY
|
37963H109
|
Horizons USD High Interest Savings ETF
|
Global X USD High Interest Savings ETF
|
UCSH.U
|
37964R106
Effective on or about May 1, 2024, the ticker for the Global X Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF will be changed from HOG to PPLN.
"As we get ready to expand our product shelf as Global X and embrace new opportunities for investment innovation, Canadians can rest assured that our long-standing offerings will continue to be accessible and deliver effective exposure under their existing tickers," said Mr. Mehta.
It is anticipated that the Updates will be reflected on the Toronto Stock Exchange on or about May 1, 2024.
Investors with questions regarding the Global X transition on May 1, 2024 and the Updates described in this press release are encouraged to contact the Manager at [email protected].
About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)
Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $30 billion of assets under management and 108 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $710 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.
Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.
SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.
For further information: For investor inquiries: Contact Horizons ETFs at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]
