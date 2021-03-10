Horizons ETFs Announces Final Valuations for Terminating ETFs

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Manager") previously announced, by way of a press release dated December 31, 2020, that the exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") listed in the table below would be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on March 5, 2021, and terminated effective upon the close of business today, March 10, 2021. The ETFs' final net asset values ("NAV"), distributions and termination proceeds per unit or ETF share, as applicable (each a "Security") are as follows:

ETF Ticker Ex-Distribution NAV per Security Income Distribution per Security Capital Gains Distribution per Security Final Net Proceeds of Termination per Security Horizons China High Dividend Yield Index ETF HCN $22.014667 - - $22.014667 Horizons Cdn Insider Index ETF HII $12.104041 $0.03645 $2.23021 $14.370701 Horizons Natural Gas Yield ETF HNY $7.691413 - - $7.691413 Horizons US 7-10 Year Treasury Bond CAD Hedged ETF HTH $54.125271 - - $54.125271

Securityholders will receive the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the applicable ETF(s). These proceeds will be paid to the holders of the remaining outstanding Securities of the applicable ETF(s) on a pro-rata basis, at the rate shown above, without further action by those Securityholders.

Income and capital gains distributions are indicated on a per Security basis in the table above. The net proceeds of termination paid to each Securityholder is the sum of the ex-distribution NAV per Security plus the income and capital gains distributions per Security indicated in the table above and represents the remaining net assets of the applicable ETF(s). The proceeds of termination were paid out today to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $17.5 billion of assets under management and 90 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

