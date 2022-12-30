HORIZONS ETFs ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION OF REBATE FOR THE HORIZONS S&P/TSX 60™ INDEX ETF

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is announcing that the three basis point (0.03%) management fee rebate on the Horizons S&P/TSX 60™ Index ETF ("HXT") will expire as of the close of business on December 31, 2022. As a result, effective January 1, 2023, the annual management fee of HXT will be seven basis points (0.07%), plus applicable sales taxes.

HXT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60™ Index (Total Return) (the "Underlying Index"), net of expenses. The Underlying Index is designed to measure the performance of the large-cap market segment of the Canadian equity market. Launched in September 2010, HXT is the oldest and largest ETF within Horizons ETFs' family of tax-efficient Total Return Index (TRI) ETFs.

Unlike a traditional physical replication ETF, which typically purchases the securities found in the relevant index in the same proportions as the index, HXT currently uses a synthetic structure that doesn't buy the securities of the index directly. Instead, HXT receives the total return of the applicable index by entering into Total Return Swap agreements with one or more of the Canadian banks, which provide HXT with the total return of the Underlying Index.

For more information about HXT, please visit: www.HorizonsETFs.com/HXT

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $22 billion of assets under management and 107 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Horizons Total Return Index ETFs ("Horizons TRI ETFs") are generally index-tracking ETFs that use an innovative investment structure known as a Total Return Swap to deliver index returns in a low-cost and tax-efficient manner. Unlike a physical replication ETF that typically purchases the securities found in the relevant index in the same proportions as the index, most Horizons TRI ETFs use a synthetic structure that never buys the securities of an index directly. Instead, the ETF receives the total return of the index through entering into a Total Return Swap agreement with one or more counterparties, typically large financial institutions, which will provide the ETF with the total return of the index in exchange for the interest earned on the cash held by the ETF. Any distributions which are paid by the index constituents are reflected automatically in the net asset value (NAV) of the ETF. As a result, the Horizons TRI ETF receives the total return of the index (before fees), which is reflected in the ETF's share price, and investors are not expected to receive any taxable distributions. Certain Horizons TRI ETFs (Horizons Nasdaq-100 ® Index ETF and Horizons US Large Cap Index ETF) use physical replication instead of a total return swap. The Horizons Cash Maximizer ETF and Horizons USD Cash Maximizer ETF use cash accounts and do not track an index but rather a compounding rate of interest paid on the cash deposits that can change over time.

