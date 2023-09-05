HORIZONS ETFs ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF EXECUTIVE TEAM

Appointment of Stephanie Wolfe as new Head of Marketing completes seven-person Executive Team

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is announcing that its executive leadership team (the "Executive Team") is now complete, following the addition of Stephanie Wolfe as its Executive Vice-President, Head of Marketing, effective today.

Comprised of seven members, the Executive Team is responsible for the strategic and operational oversight of Horizons ETFs across the entire spectrum of the company's day-to-day business. Each member of the Executive Team brings a unique set of experience and talents that will allow Horizons ETFs to deliver on its growth strategy and continue to deliver exceptional funds and client experiences for its investors.

"With the finalization of Horizons ETFs' Executive Team, I'm thrilled to continue fulfilling our promise to investors while working alongside one of the smartest, most capable and energized teams in the asset management industry," said Rohit Mehta, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. "I am confident that this Executive Team is ready to lead Horizons ETFs into greater growth and success."

The full Executive Team includes:

Name Title Rohit Mehta President and Chief Executive Officer Jasmit Bhandal Chief Operating Officer Greg Sainsbury General Counsel and Secretary Julie Stajan Chief Financial Officer Jeff Lucyk Executive Vice-President, Head of Sales Hyun Su Ahn Executive Vice-President, Head of Investments and Product Strategy Stephanie Wolfe Executive Vice-President, Head of Marketing



Today's announcement of Stephanie Wolfe joining Horizons ETFs' Executive Team follows an exhaustive multi-month-long search for a new Head of Marketing for the company. With her appointment, Ms. Wolfe brings more than two decades of experience in product and asset management marketing to the role, including previously as BlackRock's Head of Canada Marketing. Ms. Wolfe also previously served as Strategic Advisor, Women's Segment for BMO Private Wealth.

"Throughout my career, I've strived to make investing accessible and possible for everyone, particularly those that face additional barriers – something I know is a guiding principle of Horizons ETFs as well," said Stephanie Wolfe, Executive Vice-President, Head of Marketing of Horizons ETFs. "It's an honour to join the Horizons ETFs team and I'm looking forward to helping investors and advisors recognize the potential of Horizons ETFs to help power their futures and portfolios."

As part of its broader mission, the Executive Team has identified "3 P's" designed to help achieve Horizons ETFs' growth strategy:

1. People First: Empowering investors and employees to achieve the best outcomes possible

2. Product Innovation: Delivering exceptional investment experiences and innovative products

3. Power of Data: Harnessing digital intelligence to enrich our understanding and gain insights

"While the completion of our Executive Team is a significant achievement, this is just one of the first steps in our ambitious growth strategy," said Mr. Mehta. "In the coming months, we look forward to continuing to expand our product shelf with offerings that deliver innovative exposure and exceptional value for Canadian investors – stay tuned for more exciting milestones on the horizon!"

More information regarding Horizons ETFs' Executive Team, including the descriptions of their current roles, experience, education and accomplishments can be found under the Executive Team tab at www.horizonsetfs.com/about/people.

About Horizons ETFs Management ( Canada ) Inc.

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company with one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs currently has more than $27 billion of assets under management and 110 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages approximately $710 billion of assets across 13 countries around the world.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products"). The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Horizons Exchange Traded Products may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses and which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the ETF. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

