Horizons ETFs Announces Change to ETF Risk Rating

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") has announced a change to the risk rating of the Horizons Active US Dividend ETF ("HAU"), from "Medium" to "Low to Medium". The change in risk rating is effective immediately.

The investment risk level of an ETF is determined in accordance with a standardized risk classification methodology, set out in National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds, that is based on the historical volatility of the ETF, as measured by the 10-year standard deviation of the returns of the ETF. If an ETF has less than 10 years of performance history, the investment risk level of the ETF is calculated using the return history of the ETF, and, for the remainder of the 10-year period, the return history of a reference index that is expected to reasonably approximate the standard deviation of the ETF.

No changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of HAU as a result of the changes to the risk ratings. A summary of the risk rating classification methodology, and the investment objectives and strategies of HAU, can be found in HAU's most recently filed prospectus.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $10.5 billion of assets under management and 91 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

SOURCE Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

For further information: For investor inquiries: Contact Horizons ETFs at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Mark Noble, Senior Vice-President, ETF Strategy, Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., (416) 640-8254, [email protected]

Related Links

http://horizonsetfs.com/

