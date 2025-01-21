HORIZON PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES LISTING ON THE TRADEGATE EXCHANGE IN GERMANY

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Horizon Petroleum Ltd. (TSXV: HPL), (TRADEGATE: HPM), (FRA:HPM).

Horizon Petroleum Ltd. ("Horizon" or the "Company") is ‎pleased to announce that has received its listing on the Tradegate Exchange in Germany and has commenced trading. The new listing will enhance the Company's visibility in Europe and provide european investors greater accessibility to Horizon's shares. It presents the Company with an excellent opportunity to further broaden our shareholder base in Europe.‎

"The listing on the Tradegate Exchange together with the previously disclosed marketing and investor relations contract with Plutus is important for Horizon as we continue to build our asset base in Poland and Europe," commented Dr. David Winter, Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Petroleum "It provides us with an excellent opportunity to further connect with a diverse and growing pool of investors in Europe and provide greater liquidity in the trading in Horizon's shares. This will be critical as we develop our gas development assets in Poland and our longer-term growth as we execute our European gas strategy.

About Tradegate Exchange

Tradegate AG operates as a market specialist on Europe's most liquid retail exchange, the Tradegate Exchange. As a market specialist and liquidity provider, Tradegate manages over 10,000 German and international stocks and exchange-traded products (ETPs). This ensures fast and direct execution of securities orders, making it an ideal platform for investors. Tradegate is the leading liquidity guarantor on the broker side, showcasing steady growth since 2000.

A listing on Tradegate Exchange provides several possible benefits, including:

Increased visibility: Companies can gain access to a broader pool of European investors, enhancing their market presence.

Access to capital: A broader investor base can lead to greater interest in future capital raises, facilitating growth and expansion initiatives.

Liquidity: Tradegate is known for its efficient trading platform, which can improve liquidity for listed stocks, making it easier for investors to buy and sell shares.

Diverse investor base: The exchange attracts both retail and institutional investors, which can help diversify the Company's shareholder base.

Direct execution: The exchange facilitates fast and direct execution of securities orders, benefiting both the company and its investors.

Enhanced credibility: Being listed on a reputable exchange can bolster a company's credibility and attract more serious investors.

Regulatory compliance: Listing on a regulated exchange ensures adherence to high standards of transparency and governance, which can increase investor confidence.

About Horizon Petroleum Ltd.

Calgary-based Horizon is focused on the appraisal and development of natural gas reserves and clean energy sources to assist the increase in the energy independence and security in Europe. It's initial focus is the development of the Lachowice gas field in the Bielsko-Biala Concession in southern Poland targeting first production and cashflow in late 2025/early 2026. The Management and Board of Horizon consist of oil & gas, business and finance professionals with significant international experience.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Horizon. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. This press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, among other things, anticipated benefits of listing on the Tradegate Exchange

Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by Horizon and described in the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Although Horizon believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements and such statements are not guarantees of future performance.

For further information: Dr. David Winter, CEO, +1 403 619-2957, [email protected]; Ian Habke, CFO and Vice President Finance, +1 (403) 973-2900, [email protected]