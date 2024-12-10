HORIZON PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES CORPORATE UPDATE

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Horizon Petroleum Ltd. (TSXV: HPL).

Horizon Petroleum Ltd. ("Horizon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's board of directors has approved the grant of stock options (the ‎‎"Options") exercisable for a total of 1,340,000 common shares ("Common Shares") to its directors and officers. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and are ‎subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.‎

The Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.16 and expire on December 5, 2029. The Options shall vest equally over three years from the date of grant. ‎The Options are subject to TSXV acceptance.‎ The Corporation relied on exemptions provided for by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 for the grant of Options to the directors and officers ‎of ‎the Company.‎

