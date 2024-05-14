Hopewell Group Named 2024 Platinum Club Winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Hopewell Group is proud to announce its appointment as a 2024 Platinum Club winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies – the second time the Group has received this prestigious designation.

This marks Hopewell's eighth year being recognized as a Canada's Best Managed Company.

The Hopewell Group is a 2024 Platinum Club winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies. Post this

"We are proud to be recognized as a Canada's Best Managed Company for the eighth time," says Sanders Lee, Executive Chairman of the Hopewell Group of Companies.

"Our vision is to build a platform Group of companies that offers best-in-class capabilities and capacity to partners, clients and the communities in which we work. We are honoured to be recognized for the work we do, and how we manage each of the businesses within our Group."

The Hopewell Group consists of seven companies that operate across North America, including Hopewell Capital, Hopewell Logistics, Hopewell Development, Hopewell Real Estate Services, Hopewell Residential, Ziing Group Inc., and Groundbreak Ventures.

The Canada-wide Best Managed Company recognition is bestowed on a select number of privately held companies, and each Hopewell Group company is proud to be a recipient again in 2024.

"Our true strength is harnessing the synergy between each of our companies," Lee says. "We want to thrive, we want to grow – but we also serve a bigger purpose for the community. As a Group, we lead through innovation, and our people are what set us apart. Together, our people are building for the future, deliberately, and with purpose."

With decades of experience in its respective industries and a strategic focus on venture investments, Hopewell has expanded across North America. Headquartered in Calgary, divisions now have operations across Canada and the U.S., while the Group's venture investments span the globe, including Europe and Asia.

Its strong foundation was built in land development, construction, logistics and warehousing. Hopewell now builds to a future of platform capabilities, which are asset-light, service-oriented, scalable, and technology- and data-driven. Further, its venture capital targeting emerging Property Technology opportunities could help move the Group's respective industries forward at scale.

As a Canada's Best Managed Company since 2016, this two-time Platinum recognition is a testament to Hopewell's people-focused, future-oriented approach. Hopewell continues to lead, and is proud to help shape the future of real estate, logistics and property technology.

The Hopewell Group of Companies

When Sanders Lee came to Canada in 1991, he envisioned a group of companies that would lead their industries and be respected throughout the business world. He wanted his to be a company in which people shared a set of common values - dedication and passion, leadership, respect, innovation, shared success, accountability and teamwork.

This philosophy has taken hold across the entire group of companies and drives our corporate success. From our warehouses in Brampton, to our commercial development in Arizona, to our award-winning communities in Calgary and Edmonton, our employees celebrate teamwork and together, strive to conquer new challenges. As a result, our business gains energy, and our people are empowered to care more, learn more and succeed more – proving that together we are, in fact, achieving the impossible.

Hopewell Residential™

Hopewell Residential consistently innovates, designs and constructs outstanding, award-winning residential neighbourhoods, multi-family developments and single-family homes that are distinct from all others.

Hopewell Development

Hopewell Development plans and builds state-of-the-art industrial, retail and suburban office spaces. The Corporation's developments in Western Canada, the Greater Toronto Area and across the U.S. have allowed it to become one of the largest commercial developers in Canada.

Hopewell Real Estate Services

Hopewell Real Estate Services is a full service third-party commercial property management company that manages over 18 million square feet of industrial, suburban office and retail properties for private investors, pension funds and publicly traded companies.



Hopewell Logistics

Hopewell Logistics is a Canadian supply chain solutions provider supporting many of North America's favourite brands. It offers a full suite of services including distribution centre operations, transportation management, shunt and shuttle services, fulfillment operations, network evaluation and design.

Ziing Group Inc. Ziing Group Inc.'s expertise lies in routing, handling, and promptly delivering goods while meeting clients' service excellence expectations and those of their customers.

GroundBreak Ventures™

GroundBreak Ventures™ is a venture capital firm specializing in real estate and property technology. We invest as early as the pre-seed stage, and provide both the capital and the domain expertise necessary to support the growth of their entrepreneurs, and the businesses they work tirelessly to build.

Hopewell Capital

Hopewell Capital provides strategic planning for the Hopewell Group of Companies, and also maintains an investment arm that analyzes opportunities within real estate, private equity and public markets.

SOURCE Hopewell Group of Companies

For further information: For additional details and interview opportunities, please contact: Nicole McLaws, Senior Director, Marketing & Brand Experience, Hopewell Residential, [email protected], 403.298.8128