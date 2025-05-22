Hope Air Day - June 6, 2025: A National Effort to Ensure Equal Access to Healthcare

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - On June 6, 2025, communities across Canada will unite to celebrate Hope Air Day, a day dedicated to reaffirming the commitment to equal healthcare access nationwide. The day highlights the critical work of Hope Air and its partners in breaking down barriers to medical care, particularly for patients in rural or underserved areas. Hope Air has become an integral part of the Canadian healthcare system, offering free travel assistance to thousands of patients in need of life-saving medical treatments.

Through its free airline flights and other medical travel services, Hope Air helps low-income Canadians overcome the financial and logistical challenges of seeking specialty medical care. By bridging the gap between remote communities and vital healthcare services, Hope Air ensures timely access to essential treatments that might otherwise be out of reach. Hope Air supports patients living in over 650 rural or under-served communities across Canada.

Hope Air Day brings together leaders from all sectors— government, industry, healthcare, aviation, and communities—working in unison to eliminate the obstacles preventing equal healthcare access. Every year, Hope Air coordinates over 45,000 travel arrangements for patients in over 650 communities across Canada. Its services include flights, accommodations, airport transport (via Uber), and meals—completely free for patients and their accompanying escorts.

In celebration of Hope Air Day, a live concert will be held in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, featuring country music artist Cory Marks and streamed live on Facebook at 6pm EST. June 6th and will be attended by community members, supporters, and partners. Cities and towns across Canada will also celebrate Hope Air Day through various activities including social media posts, media stories, fundraisers and community celebrations.

"Hope Air Day is a nationwide affirmation that every Canadian deserves access to specialized medical care, no matter where they live, who they are, or their financial situation," said Mark Rubinstein, Chief Hope Officer of Hope Air. "It's a call to action for continued and enhanced collaboration between Hope Air and governments, healthcare providers, private partners, and communities to ensure the promise of universal healthcare is upheld."

Voices of Support from Across Canada

"The government of Prince Edward Island is proud to partner with Hope Air to deliver travel support to Islanders in financial need who must travel out of province for speciality medical care," said the Honourable Mark McLane, Health Minister of Prince Edward Island. "Our longstanding relationship with Hope Air has been a critical part of PEIs healthcare system, ensuring that every Islander gets equitable and timely access to the healthcare they need."

"Travel is an essential part of Newfoundland & Labrador's healthcare system, and Hope Air provides critical support for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians that must travel long distances to access speciality medical services," said the Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister of Labrador Affairs. "On Hope Air Day we proudly support and celebrate the important work of Hope Air in ensuring equitable access to healthcare to Canadians in rural and remote communities."

"Hope Air plays a crucial role in Northern Ontario by helping low-income residents reach the medical care they need, far from home. The services they provide—free flights, accommodations, Uber rides, and more—are essential for ensuring that people in our region receive timely care for life-threatening conditions. Without Hope Air, many would face insurmountable barriers to treatment," said Danny Whalen, President of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities.

"Rural health is only as strong as the connections we build between community and care. Hope Air bridges that gap for thousands of B.C. residents each year, making timely access to specialized treatments possible for people who need it most." - Paul Adams, Executive Director, BC Rural Health Network

To learn more about Hope Air Day hopeair.ca/hopeairday

About Hope Air

Hope Air is Canada's national charity dedicated to providing free flights and accommodations for low-income Canadians, who must travel long distances to access medical specialty care. Hope Air eliminates barriers of distance and cost so that patients in financial need, can travel to access the best available treatment for many life-threatening health conditions. Founded in 1986, Hope Air has facilitated over 235,980 travel arrangements across over 640 communities. Funding for Hope Air programs is generously provided through public and private sector partnerships, including provincial governments, foundation, corporate and individual donors. Hope Air is also generously supported by the Canadian airline and airport transportation sector, and dedicated volunteers.

2024 Impact:

45,943 total travel arrangements , including 13,721 flights, 14,136 accommodations, 9,813 meals, and 2,926 PEI bridge/ferry/gas passes

, including 13,721 flights, 14,136 accommodations, 9,813 meals, and 2,926 PEI bridge/ferry/gas passes Served patients from over 640 communities

85% increase in services compared to prior year

Patient Statistics:

73% of patients have household incomes under $45,000

87% of patients had no other viable travel options. Without Hope Air, patients would cancel or delay medical treatment leading to poorer health outcomes.

65% of patients would face financial hardship without Hope Air

93% experienced reduced stress, and 78% reported better health outcomes

