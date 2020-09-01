Honouring the GTA's Health Care Workers with the Chance to Win a LifeRoom by Four Seasons Sunrooms' (GTA)

Participants are asked to submit a brief story of how they or someone they know has gone above and beyond in response to the pandemic as a frontline health care worker. This is someone who during difficult times is always there for others but may not get the recognition they deserve. Ultimately, this person has shown a true sense of selflessness and a commitment to helping others during these challenging and unprecedented times.

Four Seasons Sunrooms (GTA) hopes that this product will make the contest winner's home a more comfortable place to relax, unwind and spend time with loved ones after a long shift. Frontline health care workers are true heroes and they deserve a beautiful place to unwind at the end of the day. Four Seasons Sunrooms (GTA) would like to take this opportunity to thank the GTA's health care workers for their tireless efforts in keeping their communities healthy and safe.

The winner will be announced on the Four Seasons Sunrooms' (GTA) Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/FourSeasonsToronto/).

ABOUT LifeRoom

LifeRooms by Four Seasons Sunrooms (GTA), are built to cover an existing patio and enclose it with an operable remote-control screen system. This outdoor entertainment product is designed for extended seasonal use and is a way to enhance any deck, patio or backyard space.

ABOUT Four Seasons Sunrooms (GTA)

Four Seasons Sunrooms (GTA) is a family of individuals who believe in providing exceptional quality, care, and dedication to everything they do. They have been leading the industry in the GTA since 1975. Their mission is to bring families together through stunning indoor-outdoor spaces and create central gathering places that blur the lines between the outdoors and indoors. Four Seasons Sunrooms' (GTA) products include custom sunrooms, solariums, additions, patio covers, enclosures, and skylights. These spaces are designed as focal points to any home and are the wow factor that helps set these homes apart.

