Honourees Announced for the 2022 Calgary Influential Women in Business Awards

Third annual awards ceremony spotlights the caliber of Calgary's leaders and recognizes the drive, success and business leadership of women in corporate Calgary.

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Axis Connects, and its 2022 Awards Selection Committee are pleased to announce the honourees of the 2022 Calgary Influential Women in Business (CIWB) Awards. Shining a spotlight on influential business leaders in Calgary, these recipients will be recognized and celebrated at the CIWB Awards Gala on April 27, 2022, presented by National Bank Financial Inc. and TransAlta Corporation.

"We cannot wait to celebrate six incredible leaders in our city at our Awards Gala in April," states Heather Culbert, Board Chair, Axis Connects and CIWB Awards. "The proceeds from the CIWB Awards fund Axis Connects, a non-for-profit committed to elevating women professionals in decision making roles. Numerous studies point to the kind of impact that professional development and informal networks have on the success of an individual's career and the awards recognize and celebrate the individuals that champion these women."

Congratulations to the 2022 CIWB Award recipients:

Lifetime Achievement presented by TD Bank Group: Dawn Farrell , Independent Director and Chancellor, Mount Royal University

, Independent Director and Chancellor, University Large Enterprise presented by RBC: Jana Mosley , President, ENMAX Power

, President, ENMAX Power Professional Services presented by Nutrien: Cheryl Sandercock , Managing Partner, BMO Capital Markets

, Managing Partner, BMO Capital Markets Social Enterprise presented by PwC Canada: Kim Ruse , CEO, Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter

, CEO, Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter Small and Medium Enterprise presented by TC Energy: Eleanor Chiu , CFO, The Trico Group/ Trico Homes

, CFO, The Trico Group/ Male Champion presented by CIBC: Jim Dewald , Dean and Professor, Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary

For more information about the Calgary Influential Women in Business Awards, to find out how to attend the in-person Awards Gala or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.ciwbawards.com .

About Axis Connects

Axis Connects, a non-profit in Calgary established to connect, collaborate, champion, and provide career development resources for women and diverse professionals. Its mandate is to unite more than 115 organizations focused on women's initiatives. www.axisconnects.com

About the Calgary Influential Women in Business (CIWB) Awards

The Calgary Influential Women in Business (CIWB) Awards recognize the incredible business leaders advancing women and diverse professionals in Calgary. Honourees were chosen based on their professional accomplishments, advocating for advancing women, influence, and business community involvement.

SOURCE Gentle Lion Communications

For further information: Lana Rogers, Gentle Lion Communications, [email protected] , 403.519.7959