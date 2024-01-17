Honma Golf Redefines Luxury with BERES 09 Collection

Packed with Honma's legendary craftsmanship and technology this new luxury line brings fresh potential to performance-minded golfers.

CARLSBAD, Calif. , Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- Honma Golf, the leader in beautifully crafted performance golf equipment, announces the latest addition to its luxury BERES line of game-enhancing woods, irons, and hybrids. Japan's original golf manufacturer's new BERES 09 carries forward six decades of Japanese tradition, innovation, meticulous craftsmanship, and beautiful artistry.

BERES 09's gold and silver design represents Honma's harmonious balance between tradition and innovation—a club that not only looks and feels exceptional but performs at the highest level as well. The line also adheres to traditional BERES 2- to 5-Star grading, with more advanced shaft technology as the grades progress. PRICING Drivers start at $900, Fairways/Hybrids at $400, and Irons start at $3,150 for a set of 5-11, AW, PW.

Driver

Honma's Distance Technology features a new CG design and clubhead construction, which retains the signature BERES feel plus optimization for maximum yardage. High-strength lightweight carbon material on the toe side of the sole empowers the typical golfer with a draw bias, providing a significant advantage. The surplus weight resulting from the incorporation of carbon is expertly positioned on the heel side for superior performance.

Fairway Wood and Hybrid

Honma's engineers constructed a tungsten nickel weight positioned near the back heel, enhancing impact efficiency and achieving a CG angle of +5.0 degrees. A new unique face and crown design featuring uneven thicknesses improves repulsion performance by thinning the face and crown. Furthermore, the repulsion area has been expanded. These new BERES 09 features create an extraordinary synergy, delivering unparalleled ball speed and launching the ball high with a controlled draw.

Irons

The face design of the BERES 09 irons features a combination of uneven semicircles and a L cup face that delivers remarkable distance performance and forgiveness while effectively dampening impact shock for a soft feel and satisfying sound. The revolutionary groove pattern structure delivers exceptional repulsion performance, resisting hitting point variation in both vertical and horizontal directions.

ABOUT HONMA

HONMA is one of the most prestigious and iconic brands in the golf industry. Founded in 1959, Yokohama, Japan, the Company utilizes the latest innovative technologies and traditional Japanese craftsmanship to provide golfers across the globe with premium, high-tech and the best performing golf clubs. For more information about BERES 09 or Honma Golf, visit https://us.honmagolf.com.

