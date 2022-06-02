Honibe® previews 2022 with Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies and partnerships with Williams Racing and Barbie™

Made with zero artificial colours, sweeteners, flavours, or preservatives, Honibe products are popular across the globe for their 'honey as a first ingredient' foundation, tapping into the natural health benefits, vitamins and minerals of Canadian-sourced honey in addition to the added health benefits of their individual Gummie Bee vitamin selections.

Now, starting May 9th, Honibe lovers will be able to enjoy the combined benefits of honey and apple cider vinegar with the release of Honibe ACV Gummie Bees, made with 500mg of ACV per gummy plus natural apples and raspberries for added flavour.

"Honey and apple cider vinegar have been around for centuries and the benefits of both are widely known around the world. Honibe uses honey as our #1 ingredient in all of our products and combining that with ACV was a no-brainer."

In continuation with their Formula 1-based partnership with Williams Racing, Honibe will also be stocking race-themed limited-edition bottles of their popular Complete Adult Multivitamin + Immune Gummie Bees, Honey Drops and Immune Boost Lozenges with Zinc.

These collectible bottles will feature Williams Racing drivers Nicholas Latifi, Alex Albon and the FW44, the official vehicle of Williams Racing.

In a collaborative new project focused on their children's lineup of honey-based multivitamin gummies, Honibe is thrilled to be teaming up with Mattel to bring three kid-friendly products to Canadian families. Launching May 19th, the three new gummies include Honibe x Barbie™ Complete Kids Multivitamin + Immune, Honibe x Barbie™ Vitamin D and Honibe x Barbie™ Omega-3 Gummie Bees.

For more than 60 years, Barbie has been inspiring the limitless potential in every girl. By combining the positive power of Barbie with the benefits of Honibe, the new Honibe x Barbie gummy vitamins will help parents promote wellness with their kids in a fun way.

"Honibe is excited to bring all the benefits of our gummy vitamins to life with our new partner, Barbie®," stated Director of Marketing, Eins Mutuc. "Starting on May 19, you'll be able to get your hands on our new Honibe x Barbie product line that features three new products specifically made with kids in mind."

About Island Abbey Foods:

Island Abbey Foods Ltd®., the company behind the Honibe® brand, produces natural health products and specialty foods that pursue health and wellness with the fewest ingredients possible. After shattering a jar of liquid honey while hiking, Honibe founder John Rowe invented a better way to travel with honey. Research led to the patented Honibe® Technology - pure solid honey scientifically proven to retain many of its natural health benefits. Today, Honibe has product lines of honey-based Gummie Bees, Lozenges and Honey Drops which have granted the company prestigious awards including a Sial d'Or Award, and 2021 Grand Prix Finalists for Travel Packs and Honey Drops.

