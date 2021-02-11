Honibe® launches HoneyPops™ the first pure honey throat lollipop for kids

Scott Spencer, President of Honibe sees this product as a continuation of the company's mission to bring natural honey products to every family. "We believe in the natural healing powers of honey," says Spencer. "After extensive research, we've created a convenient sore-throat solution to help soothe kids using a flavourful lollipop while helping parents visibly monitor consumption."



Honibe uses the patented Honibe® Technology to turn honey into a solid form that's scientifically proven to retain its natural antioxidant, prebiotic, and immune-stimulating benefits. Honibe HoneyPops are made with (up to) 99% pure honey which has a significantly lower glycemic index than sugar, making it healthier than sugar-based alternatives. They're Kosher, gluten-free, and give parents a healthy natural option their kids will like.

Continuing extensive scientific research to provide customers with effective and natural honey-based solutions yields Honibe innovations like Melatonin Gummie Bees™ for sleep support, Complete Multivitamins with Immune Support for adults and children, best-sellers like Vitamin D and Omega-3, lozenges, and everyday products like Honey Drops pure solid honey.

About Island Abbey Foods:

Island Abbey Foods Ltd®., owners of the Honibe® brand, produces natural health products and specialty foods that pursue health and wellness with the fewest ingredients possible. After shattering a jar of liquid honey while hiking, Honibe founder John Rowe invented a better way to travel with honey. Research led to the patented Honibe® Technology - the only pure solid honey in the world scientifically proven to retain its natural health benefits.

