Honey and Barry Memorial Arena Teams Up with Hockey Stars Gary Roberts and Zach Hyman

VAUGHAN, ON, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honey and Barry Memorial Arena announced two exciting new partnerships with past and present hockey stars, building even more momentum in the community ahead of its anticipated July 2025 opening. With sports being a powerful magnet for youth engagement, today's announcement will make the arena an even more compelling gateway for families to experience the full array of community programs at the Vaughan Jewish Community Campus and Schwartz/Reisman Centre.



Gary Roberts Performance, an elite sports and executive training company under the leadership of Gary Roberts and Adrian Vilaca, will serve as the arena's anchor tenant. This dynamic partnership will further enhance the arena's offerings, providing opportunities to access one of the top hockey and physical training programs in the country.



Containing 12,500 square feet of purpose‐built training space, this partnership will greatly enhance what is already an exciting community hub. In the hockey off‐season, the arena will be home to elite players from professional hockey leagues across North America. Throughout the entire year, Gary Roberts Performance will offer executive fitness training, comprehensive nutrition and lifestyle programs, as well as a world-class rehabilitation facility to the public who want to be part of this first‐class program.



"We are thrilled to call the Honey and Barry Memorial Arena our new home. This cutting‐edge facility will greatly enhance our offerings, and allow for seamless on‐ and off‐ice training for the hockey community and beyond," said Gary Roberts. "It's especially meaningful to partner with such an incredible community institution that harnesses the power of community engagement through sport to build bridges and foster values among youth."



The Honey and Barry Memorial Arena is also tremendously proud to announce that hockey star and longtime Gary Roberts Performance athlete Zach Hyman will be calling the arena his new summer home for the Hyman Hockey Camp starting in 2025. This camp will offer youth—regardless of financial circumstances—the ability to experience hockey in a way that dreams are truly made of. This is an incredible opportunity for our community's youth to access a world‐class program, all under the wing of a Jewish hockey star with hometown roots.



"The Greater Toronto Jewish community is very special to me. It's where I grew up, built lifelong friendships, and developed a passion for hockey," said Zach Hyman. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to share that passion with the next generation of players through my hockey camp. It's a privilege to do so at such an incredible facility serving the Greater Toronto Jewish community and residents of all faiths and cultures."



Adding to these diverse community opportunities, the Vaughan JCC Warriors hockey program will utilize the arena as a central hub for their house‐league and select hockey programs, along with Maccabi Canada—who will also call the arena home. By bringing together these unique user groups, the campus will be the epicentre for community engagement through sport and is sure to inspire the next generation of athletes for many years to come.



The Honey and Barry Memorial Arena is a legacy project in memory of community leaders and visionaries Honey and Barry Sherman z"l. "These partnerships will serve to elevate the arena's reach to capture the imagination of our youth, and bring it down to a level that is reality," said their son Jonathon. "When we set out on this ambitious project, I could only have dreamed of what it has become. I am now more confident than ever that the arena will stand as a lasting legacy to my late parents, and one they would be proud to see take shape."



The arena has been made possible by a transformational donation by Jonathon ensuring its construction, operations, and subsidy programs are fully funded. This unique funding model ensures the arena will be able to provide ongoing community engagement, while offering subsidies for families who need support. Accessibility is a key hallmark of the arena's founding principles. Together with our new partners' contributions, we are excited to see the arena benefit the community for many years to come.

