Honda of Canada Mfg. and the Honda Canada Foundation announce $1.8 million, multi-faceted partnership with Georgian College

Honda and Georgian College will also work together to recruit students and provide additional co-op placement opportunities, preparing students to meet the specialized needs of employers. Industry-relevant, future-ready equipment, combined with Georgian's quality education and reputation for work-integrated learning experiences, will prepare the future workforce to sustain Honda, their supply chain and many other manufacturers located across central Ontario.

Tom Lake, Executive Vice President, Honda of Canada Mfg. and Vice Chair, Honda Canada Foundation, and MaryLynn West-Moynes, President and CEO, Georgian College, announced the investment inside the Honda exhibit at the Georgian College Auto Show on the Barrie Campus.

"Honda is an advanced manufacturing leader and employer of choice with a significant presence right here in Simcoe County," said MaryLynn West-Moynes, President and CEO, Georgian College. "Ensuring we have state-of-the-art equipment and exceptional learning opportunities in place for our students will help prepare them for the jobs of the future and today. We've also made a strong commitment to advance the research agenda at Georgian and across the regions we serve, and are thrilled to have Honda partner with us."

"The Honda Canada Foundation is pleased to support the innovation and creativity of students. This investment in leading-edge equipment will support a variety of programs allowing students industry-relevant learning experiences," said Tom Lake, Executive Vice President, Honda of Canada Mfg. and Vice Chair, Honda Canada Foundation. "In addition, HCM is proud to be part of a vibrant manufacturing industry in Simcoe County. It is our hope that our support will illustrate the opportunities and future that exist in our community, ultimately attracting and maintaining local intellectual capital."

The Honda Canada Foundation was established with the goal of enhancing the lives and social well-being of Canadians. Honda Canada and the Honda Canada Foundation are committed to giving back to communities where its customers and associates live, work and play.

About the Honda Canada Foundation

Established in 2005, the Honda Canada Foundation (HCF) aims to enable the realization of dreams through various annual philanthropic activities and funding to non-profit registered charities across Canada where Honda customers and associates live, work and play. The HCF focuses on four key pillars – family, environment, engineering and education – and each year more than $2 million is disbursed to groups in need. More than six million Canadians have benefited from Honda Canada and Honda Canada Foundation funded charitable programs. For more information, please visit www.hondacanadafoundation.ca.

About Honda of Canada Mfg. (HCM)

Built in Canada, for Canadians. True to one of the core values of Honda --- of building products close to our customers --- HCM became the first Japanese branded manufacturing facility in Canada in 1986. Growth, innovation and stability are hallmarks of our operation which has expanded to three facilities on almost 900 acres. Proudly building the award-winning Civic and CR-V, powered by Honda engines, our 4,200 highly skilled and passionate associates have driven our success story. Visit us at HondaCanadaMfg.ca.

About Georgian College

Degrees, diplomas, certificates, apprenticeships and more – Georgian College offers more than 130 market-driven programs to accelerate your success. Georgian is a recognized leader in co-operative education and has one of the highest graduate employment rates among Ontario colleges. We're known as a trailblazer in entrepreneurship and social innovation education. Georgian is home to 13,000 full-time students, including over 3,600 international students from 85 countries. Learn more at GeorgianCollege.ca.

