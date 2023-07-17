Honda Indy Toronto race fan donations reach $1 million for Make-A-Wish Canada® through 12 years

Generous race fans at this year's event raised more than $100,000 with support from Honda Canada Foundation and the Ontario Honda Dealers Association.

MARKHAM, ON, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Race fans, Honda Canada Foundation (HCF) and the Ontario Honda Dealers Association (OHDA) came together to raise more than $100,000 for Make-A-Wish® Canada during the 2023 Honda Indy Toronto. The cumulative total raised from 12 years of event fundraising has now surpassed $1 million. Proceeds support wish granting for children living with critical illnesses. In lieu of paid admission on Fan Friday, thanks to the OHDA, attendees were encouraged to make a voluntary contribution to Make-A-Wish upon entering the grounds and all donations were double-matched by HCF.

Make-A-Wish® Canada wish recipients with Jean Marc Leclerc, President and CEO of Honda Canada, participate in the 2023 Honda Indy trophy presentation. (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)

"Thank you to the countless racing fans for donating to Make-A-Wish Canada and thank you to all the volunteers and associates who supported the fundraising efforts at Honda Indy Toronto," said Tony Facciolo, Chair of Honda Canada Foundation. "Honda is a longtime supporter of Make-A-Wish Canada and I am proud that this year, Honda Canada Foundation has double-matched donations for a wonderful cause that brings joy to the lives of children and families affected by critical illness across the country."

"Everyone at Make-A-Wish is grateful for the exceptional support from Indy race fans, Honda Canada Foundation and Ontario Honda Dealers Association who have generously donated over $1 million over the last 12 years" said Meaghan Stovel McKnight, CEO of Make-A-Wish Canada. "We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who supported Make-A-Wish this year through the Honda Indy so that we may bring strength and joy into the lives of children facing critical illness."

About Honda Canada Foundation

Formed in 2005, Honda Canada Foundation (HCF) aims to enable the realization of dreams through various annual philanthropic activities and funding to non-profit registered charities across Canada where Honda customers and associates live, work and play. HCF focuses on four key pillars – family, environment, engineering and education – and in 2022, $1.6 million was disbursed to groups in need. More than six million Canadians have benefited from Honda Canada - and Honda Canada Foundation-funded charitable programs. For more information, please visit www.hondacanadafoundation.ca

About Make-A-Wish® Canada

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. As an independently operating affiliate of Make-A-Wish International, Make-A-Wish Canada is part of the network of the world's leading children's wish-granting organization. We serve children in every community in Canada, and in more than 50 countries worldwide. In 2023, Make-A-Wish Canada is proudly celebrating 40 years of wish granting, having granted more than 37,000 wishes since 1983, with over 1,000 of them last year alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish Canada, visit makeawish.ca

