MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The 2023 Honda Civic and Ridgeline have been named Consumer Guide® Best Buys for their exceptional performance, features, accommodations, fuel efficiency, resale value and price.

The Consumer Guide® Automotive editorial team has awarded Honda passenger cars and SUVs an incredible 36 Best Buy awards since 2014.

2023 Honda Civic (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.) 2023 Honda Ridgeline (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)

The 2023 Honda Civic has been named a Consumer Guide ® Best Buy in the Compact Car category for the sixth straight year and the eighth time in nine years.

The 2023 Honda Ridgeline has been named a Consumer Guide® Compact Pickup Truck Best Buy for the seventh straight year and the eighth time in nine years.

Each year Consumer Guide® Automotive editors select the best vehicles from eighteen segments to receive Best Buy Awards. Their process includes test-driving over 150 new vehicles, with vehicle price and value also major factors in their selection process. By prioritizing these key consideration points in the car-buying process, the Consumer Guide® Automotive Best Buy Awards serve a practical purpose to everyday car shoppers.

For over 50 years, Consumer Guide® Automotive continues as one of the most trusted names in the automobile industry. Full details on the Consumer Guide® 2023 Best Buy Awards can be found at https://consumerguide.com/best-buys/.

About Honda Canada

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and almost 10 million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda Civic and Honda CR-V are currently built. Honda Canada has invested over $6.5 billion in Canada, and each year sources over $3 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Since its inception, Honda Canada has sold over five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada through a dealer network of more than 280 dealerships across the country. For more information, please visit www.hondacanada.ca.

