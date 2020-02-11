Honda Canada Foundation Launches New Partnership to Support Canadians with Cancer

More than 1,800 volunteers in Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba devote their time to driving people with cancer to and from their treatments. Without the Wheels of Hope program, these passengers would need to find costly transportation to their appointments or even miss their treatments entirely due to unreliable transit. An estimated 8,300 Canadians rely on the service however, prior to today's donation, those without access to a vehicle were unable to become Wheels of Hope drivers. With Honda's contribution of 10 Odyssey minivans, prospective volunteers with a valid driver's license can get involved in a cause they are passionate about.

"The Canadian Cancer Society is an organization making a real difference in communities across the country, which is something the Honda Canada Foundation wholeheartedly supports," said Dave Jamieson, Chair of the Honda Canada Foundation. "Knowing that these vehicles will be used in such a kind and compassionate way is as inspiring as it is rewarding."

Honda will also cover the cost of insurance and maintenance for the 10 minivans for the duration of the partnership.

"Getting to treatment can be difficult for anyone who isn't physically well enough to drive themselves, use public transportation or able to afford the cost of travel so this partnership with the Honda Canada Foundation goes a long way in solving these challenges," Interim Director of Corporate Partnerships, Susanna Tyson. "Adding these vehicles to our program will unlock new volunteer opportunities allowing us to serve even more of the people who count on us throughout the year."

Facts about the Canadian Cancer Society Wheels of Hope program:

Wheels of Hope is active in four provinces - Ontario , Alberta , Manitoba and Saskatchewan

, , and In these regions, the Odyssey minivans will transport an estimated 2,500 passengers with cancer to and from their medical appointments

During the two-year partnership, the 10 Odyssey minivans will make approximately 50,000 trips combined

In total, all Honda Odyssey Wheels of Hope edition minivans will clock an estimated 250,000 km over the next two years

In 2019, over 200,000 trips were offered to people with cancer by volunteer drivers

Anyone interested in volunteering with the Wheels of Hope program can fill out an online registration form here.



About the Honda Canada Foundation

Established in 2005, the Honda Canada Foundation (HCF) aims to enable the realization of dreams through various annual philanthropic activities and funding to non-profit registered charities across Canada where Honda customers and associates live, work and play. The HCF focuses on four key pillars – family, environment, engineering and education – and each year more than $2 million is disbursed to groups in need. More than six million Canadians have benefited from Honda Canada and Honda Canada Foundation funded charitable programs. For more information, please visit www.hondacanadafoundation.ca.

About Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. No other organization does what we do; we are the voice for Canadians who care about cancer. We fund groundbreaking research, provide a support system for all those affected by cancer and advocate to governments for important social change.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

