- The donation will support Habitat Canada's effort to provide Black families more opportunities to build equity through homeownership

MARKHAM, ON, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Honda Canada Foundation, Honda's charitable arm in Canada, is donating $200,000 over the next two years to Habitat for Humanity Canada. Honda Canada Foundation's donation to Habitat Canada will help address the racial homeownership gap and provide Black families with more opportunities to build equity through homeownership.

The first $100,000 installment will fund a project led by Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area while the second installment will support a project led by Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta.

Honda Canada volunteers participated in a Habitat Build Day in the Greater Toronto Area. (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)

Last November, 14 volunteers from Honda Canada took part in a Habitat Build Day with more days planned in 2023 in the Greater Toronto Area.

"Access to affordable homeownership is a dream for many hard-working families and today's housing market makes such dreams difficult to reach," says Tony Facciolo, Chair of the Honda Canada Foundation. "Honda Canada Foundation and Honda associates feel strongly about supporting families in the community and helping them turn homeownership dreams into reality. From moving building materials to putting up drywall, our associates were full of energy in volunteering their time and hard work during our initial Habitat Build Day."

"At Habitat Canada, we know that homeownership transforms lives," said Julia Deans, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Canada. "Our new partnership with the Honda Canada Foundation will help remove the barriers that have contributed to the disproportionate lack of homeownership opportunities for Black people in Canada. Through our Black Families Funding Initiative, we can provide more Black families with an opportunity to build financial stability and equity through affordable homeownership. We're proud to partner with an organization that shares our belief that everyone benefits when we all have a decent place to call home."

About Honda Canada Foundation

Established in 2005, Honda Canada Foundation (HCF) aims to enable the realization of dreams through various annual philanthropic activities and funding to non-profit registered charities across Canada where Honda customers and associates live, work and play. HCF focuses on four key pillars – family, environment, engineering and education—and endeavors to donate more than $2 million each year to groups in need. More than 6.5 million Canadians have benefited from Honda Canada and Honda Canada Foundation funded charitable programs. For more information, please visit www.hondacanadafoundation.ca.

About Habitat Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national, charitable organization working toward a world where everyone has a decent and affordable place to call home. Habitat for Humanity brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners and 48 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada and around the world. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, which was established in 1976 and has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit habitat.ca .

SOURCE Honda Canada Inc.

For further information: Ken Chiu - [email protected]