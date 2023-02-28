Recognizing National Engineering Month with multi-year partnership to support FIRST Robotics Competitions and 30 school teams

MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Honda Canada Foundation (HCF) kicks off National Engineering Month by planting the STEM seeds for another generation, contributing $375,000 over three years to FIRST Robotics Canada. HCF's program sponsorship will support FIRST Robotics Competitions at the provincial and championship levels. 30 high-school teams will each receive $2,000 to build impressive robots to compete. HCF continues its support for programs that encourage education in engineering and technology with hands-on activities for children and youth interested in the fields of science.

High-school team members with their robot. (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)

"Honda Canada Foundation extends its partnership with FIRST Robotics Canada as we are excited to be a part of their positive influence and exceptional programming for years to come," said Tony Facciolo, Chair of the Honda Canada Foundation. "Engineering and STEM are at the heart of our values at Honda, and we naturally feel it is important to inspire and support the next generation of innovators and problem solvers. We look forward to seeing the best in robotics built from scratch by students competing at the FIRST Robotics Competitions."

"FIRST Robotics Canada is a leader in youth STEM opportunities, and we are excited to be back to full capacity at our events this year," said David Ellis, President FIRST Robotics Canada. "To close the STEM skills gap, we need businesses and communities engaged and working together to help young people prepare for an ever-changing workforce. Our generous sponsors help to make the magic happen! We are thrilled to have the Honda Canada Foundation support our programs and youth for the next three years and to continue to inspire and open pathways for more kids."

FIRST Robotic Competition is an annual competition where high school student teams under strict rules and limited time and resources, use sophisticated technology to build and program industrial-sized robots to play an action-packed, alliance-based game on a themed field. With professional mentors and sponsors, students learn engineering and problem-solving skills that they can apply to real-world situations today and in the future. Each team, while also fundraising to meet their goals, design a team "brand," and advance respect and appreciation for STEM within the local community.

The 2022-2023 season energy theme challenges FIRST teams to reimagine the future of sustainable energy and power their ideas forward. FIRST Robotics Competition teams will unlock the power of engineering to transform renewable energy and power a better future.

About Honda Canada Foundation

Formed in 2005, Honda Canada Foundation (HCF) aims to enable the realization of dreams through various annual philanthropic activities and funding to non-profit registered charities across Canada where Honda customers and associates live, work and play. HCF focuses on four key pillars – family, environment, engineering and education – and each year more than $2 million is disbursed to groups in need. More than six million Canadians have benefited from Honda Canada - and Honda Canada Foundation-funded charitable programs. For more information, please visit www.hondacanadafoundation.ca

About FIRST Robotics

FIRST Robotics Canada, a registered charity is a robotics community that prepares young people for the future through a suite of inclusive, team-based robotics programs for ages 4-18 (PreK-12) that can be facilitated in school or in structured afterschool programs. Boosted by a global support system of volunteers, educators, and sponsors, teams operate under a signature set of FIRST Core Values to conduct research, fundraise, design, build, and showcase their achievements during annual challenges. FIRST has a proven impact on STEM learning, interest, and skill-building well beyond high school. FIRST's programs reach 300,000 students in 70 countries. FIRST Robotics Canada, a Canadian non-profit, started in 2002 and has reached 20,000 Canadian students. Alumni of FIRST programs gain access to exclusive scholarships, internships, and other opportunities that create connections and open pathways to a wide variety of careers. Learn more at firstroboticscanada.org

SOURCE Honda Canada Inc.

For further information: Ken Chiu - [email protected]