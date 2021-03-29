Hon. Monte McNaughton Partners with UBC

'Health & Safety Priority Number One'

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Hon. Monte McNaughton, MPP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex, and Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development discussed partnership with the UBC on health and safety, training and our fight against construction industry tax fraud, Friday March 26, 2021.

According to Duncan McIntosh, MRCO Director of Communications, "Underground practices in the construction industry result in revenue losses to governments and government agencies which affect the WSIB. Everyone needs to pay their fair share and contribute to the WSIB."

A study prepared by Prism Economics and Analysis May 2019 draws attention to the fact that only 22% of 'Independent Operators' are registered with the WSIB. Close to 84,000 independent operators are not paying WSIB premiums. Overall, estimates of revenue losses to the WSIB ranged between $308 million and $340 million annually during the 2013-2017 period.

Hon. Monte McNaughton is working towards improving WSIB legislation that will help clamp down on the underground economy and partner with the UBC on supporting health and safety for everyone.

It is time for all of us to stand up against tax fraud in the construction industry. Learn more about how you can help protect construction workers and their families at www.stopthefraud.ca

About the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO)

The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO) is composed of eight affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across the Province of Ontario. We represent thousands of woman and men working as progressive cross-trained construction and maintenance professionals with exceptional skills to install, maintain, diagnose, and repair precision machinery, UBC millwrights are vital partners in industries as diverse as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, pharmaceuticals and more.

SOURCE Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO)

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact Duncan McIntosh, Director of Communications, [email protected]