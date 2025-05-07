Homewood Ravensview Launches My Path - Canada's First and Only Dedicated Inpatient Mental Health Treatment Program for Young Adults

NORTH SAANICH, BC, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Homewood Ravensview, Western Canada's leading inpatient treatment facility for mental health, trauma, addiction, and co-occurring disorders, proudly announces the launch of My Path—Canada's first and only dedicated inpatient mental health treatment program designed specifically for young adults aged 19 and over. The program features a multi-faceted therapeutic model that supports lifelong well-being through specialized treatment, peer support, and real-world coping strategies.

Created to meet the unique needs and challenges faced by young adults, My Path provides a clinically comprehensive and recovery-focused approach to treatment. The program integrates Ravensview's extensive clinical expertise with evidence-based therapeutic approaches for young adults experiencing challenges such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), trauma, depression, anxiety, substance use (including opiates and alcohol), process addictions (including gambling, pornography, excessive shopping, gaming, and technology use), struggles with identity and self-esteem, and issues related to sexuality and/or gender identity.

Key features of the My Path program include:

A multi-dimensional assessment process which supports the collaborative development of a treatment program with the clinical team, suited to the unique needs of each individual.





Engagement with families in assessment, treatment planning, and a dedicated family session to better understand the individual's needs to develop a plan to sustain recovery for after treatment.





A comprehensive 9-week therapeutic program focused on mental health, substance use, and process addiction disorders, while fostering essential life skills development.





Small-group therapy with other young adults, promoting meaningful peer connection and personalized clinical support.





A dedicated onsite team of expert medical and clinical professionals, including 24/7 nursing staff.





A full addiction programming stream addressing a range of substance and behavioural addictions, encouraging sustainable recovery and resilience.





Holistic and expressive therapy options, including art, music, and horticultural therapy, supporting self-expression, emotional regulation, and personal growth.





Practical life-skills training, including the integration of Ravensview's therapeutic teaching kitchen and nutritional education





Professional development and life-skills mentorship, offering insight into personality, interests, and strengths, followed by coaching in communication, leadership, stress management, and more.

"Young adulthood is a time of significant personal, academic, and professional transition. These changes often amplify struggles with mental health, substance use, technology use, identity, and social connection," says Deanna Brady, Vice President and General Manager, Homewood Ravensview. "Leveraging Homewood Health's 140 years of experience, My Path is a uniquely specialized program that validates young adults' experiences while equipping them with the tools, therapies, and community support they need to thrive—now and into the future."

For more information about the My Path Program at Homewood Ravensview, please visit ravensview.com/my-path.

About Homewood Ravensview

Homewood Ravensview is Western Canada's premier private inpatient treatment facility for mental health, addiction, and co-occurring disorders. Backed by Homewood Health's 140-year legacy of providing mental health and addiction treatment to Canadians, Homewood Ravensview offers evidence-based and medically-led programs tailored for the unique needs of key populations including the Cornerstone program for adults, the My Path program for young adults and the Guardians program for first responders, military personnel and veterans.

