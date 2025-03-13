Homes for Hope will donate the net proceeds from the sale of a $1.35M Home to Support Alberta Children's Hospital and Stollery Children's Hospital

COCHRANE, AB, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Homes for Hope, a non-profit initiative inspired by Sam and Suzanne Iaquinta and Castellano Custom Homes, will donate the net proceeds from a newly built $1.35 million home, to support Alberta Children's Hospital and the Stollery Children's Hospital. This sale will support the Alberta Children's Hospital and Stollery Children's Hospital respective Pediatric Critical Care Transport programs. For children who are too sick to be treated in their home communities, a team of specialists' travel to smaller hospitals to stabilize and transport critically-ill and injured children to the hospital safely and swiftly by ambulance, helicopter or fixed-wing airplane.

This is the second home built by Castellano Custom Homes for the Homes for Hope initiative. In 2013, after their twin son Ben was hospitalized at both hospitals; the Iaquintas' mission was simple: to give back to the children's hospitals that provided exceptional care during their family's time of need. "No parent wants to see their children suffer, but when they are sick, we want them to have the best care possible," says Suzanne Iaquinta.

The home, located at 25 Sunvalley View SW, Cochrane, AB, will be hosting an Open House on March 18, 2025 from 2–6 pm. Come tour this incredible home, meet Sam and Suzanne Iaquinta and Cochrane Mayor Jeff Genung. Enjoy food and refreshments, and bring the kids—every child will receive a special teddy bear!

From 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm, there will be a press conference with a short ceremony and presentation.

The home will be sold with 100% of net proceeds supporting both hospital's Pediatric Transport Teams. Over the past five years, more than 5000 children from across Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and the three territories needed the critical care from the Pediatric Critical Care Transport Teams. These teams are able to immediately offer expert interventions for their young patients that continue while they are transported safely to the Alberta Children's Hospital or Stollery Children's Hospital where comprehensive emergency and intensive care are provided.

The donation from Homes for Hope will help fund these essential services. "We are honored to support the Pediatric Transport Teams," said Sam Iaquinta, Director of Castellano Custom Homes.

For the home buyer, you are part of our team at Homes for Hope. "Not only will you own a beautifully crafted home, you are doing good by supporting these two impressive hospitals who are leading in pediatric care, and we are honored to play a role in their mission."

The donation is the result of a community effort involving 61 companies and 213 trade specialists who volunteered their time to complete the home. "Sam and Suzanne Iaquinta have created a ripple effect of generosity that's inspiring," said Jeff Genung, Mayor of Cochrane. "Their dedication to making a difference is changing lives."

"We are truly grateful for Homes for Hope's support of the Alberta Children's Hospital's Pediatric Critical Care Transport Team through this initiative," says Liz Ballendine, Vice President Development, Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation. "Community support like this is what makes the Alberta Children's Hospital world-class and helps experts provide the best life-saving, life-changing care to children, whenever and wherever they need it."

"Each year the Stollery Children's Hospital responds to more than 300,000 patient visits, with nearly 30 per cent of those patients coming from outside of the Edmonton area," says Karen Faulkner, President & CEO of the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation. "The Stollery's transport team handles as many as 1,200 transports each year. Through the ongoing support from Homes for Hope and Castellano Homes, we're making sure kids from across Alberta and beyond get access to the specialized care they need, when they need it."

The home located at 25 Sunvalley View SW in Pinnacle Estates @ Sunset Ridge will be available for viewing starting Tuesday, March 18, 2025 from 2pm – 6 pm.

"Tell your family, tell your friends—this is more than just a home; it's a chance to make a difference," says Mayor Jeff Genung. "Cochrane is a town built on community spirit, and this initiative shows the power of what we can accomplish when we come together."

About Homes for Hope:

Homes for Hope is a non-profit initiative of Castellano Custom Homes, inspired by Sam and Suzanne Iaquinta. Since 2013, the organization has donated two homes, with all proceeds benefiting Alberta Children's Hospital and the Stollery Children's Hospital. castellanohomes.com/homesforhope/

About Castellano Homes:

Founded over 20 years ago, Castellano Homes specializes in custom home builds in Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, and Balzac, delivering high-quality homes with exceptional service. castellanohomes.com

thelolascollective.com

SOURCE Castellano Custom Homes

For media inquiries, please contact: Kacy Chow BN, MBA, the lolas' collective, [email protected], (403) 612-9066