Homes For Dinner: The Ruby Gala - A Night of Impact Tackling Homelessness

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Homes First is proud to present Homes For Dinner: The Ruby Gala, an evening dedicated to raising critical funds to support Toronto's most vulnerable populations. Taking place on November 16th at the prestigious Globe and Mail Centre, this annual event unites philanthropic leaders, corporate partners, and compassionate individuals to celebrate Homes First's mission of providing shelter, housing, and support for those experiencing homelessness.

The Ruby Gala marks 40 years of Homes First's dedication to addressing homelessness and housing insecurity in Toronto. The night will feature a premium open bar, delicious creations from McEwan Catering, a silent auction, and valuable networking opportunities. Guests will engage in discussions on the urgent need for accessible housing and how they can make a difference.

"Homes For Dinner is not just a fundraising event; it's an opportunity to create awareness around homelessness and highlight the life-changing work Homes First does," says Patricia Mueller, CEO of Homes First. "We believe everyone deserves a safe and stable place to live, and this event helps us continue our mission of providing homes for those in need."

With the housing crisis worsening, the need for support is more urgent than ever. "The gap between living paycheck to paycheck and homelessness isn't as wide as it once was. We need support more than ever," Patricia Mueller adds. The funds raised at The Ruby Gala are essential for maintaining and expanding Homes First's housing and shelter programs. Homes First currently supports over 2,300 people each night across 9 shelter properties and over 400 individual housing units across Toronto, offering not just a roof over their heads but comprehensive support services to help individuals rebuild their lives.

"This gala is about more than raising money. It's about engaging with our community and deepening the conversation around housing insecurity," says Dana Hansen, Director of Fundraising. "By attending or contributing, you are making a direct investment in the lives of Toronto's most vulnerable."

