Homes Distribution Announces Availability of Fiberglass Pools and Aluminum Pergolas for Quick Delivery in Alberta

CALGARY, AB, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Homes Distribution is announcing the immediate availability of PENTARM Fiberglass Pools and Canadian-made aluminum pergolas for delivery and installation in Alberta.

With inventory currently in stock, we can provide fiberglass pools or aluminum pergolas in as little as two weeks, depending on permitting and site conditions. Our team also offers delivery coordination and crane support to help streamline the installation process for homeowners and contractors.

At Homes Distribution, we focus on supplying outdoor products engineered for Canadian climates. Our current offerings include:

PENTARM Fiberglass Pools – Available in multiple models featuring porcelain tile finishes, tanning ledges, and integrated spa options

– Available in multiple models featuring porcelain tile finishes, tanning ledges, and integrated spa options Aluminum Pergolas – Manufactured in Canada and engineered to handle snow loads, with adjustable louvers for year-round functionality

– Manufactured in and engineered to handle snow loads, with adjustable louvers for year-round functionality SLEEKFENCE Aluminum Fencing – A modern privacy fencing system with a clean, architectural design

This availability provides an opportunity for homeowners to complete backyard projects without long lead times, which have often delayed seasonal installations in the past.

Estimated delivery timelines are dependent on permitting, site access, and installer availability.

About Homes Distribution

Homes Distribution supplies premium outdoor living products to contractors and homeowners across Western Canada. We prioritize quality, regional compliance, and solutions that perform in diverse weather conditions.

For more information: Visit: www.homesdistribution.com, Email: [email protected], Phone: 403-272-2872