If you have bought or built an energy efficient home on or after June 20, 2022 and have CMHC mortgage loan insurance, you can apply for a 25% partial premium refund on your insurance premium if your home meets the Eco Plus energy efficiency requirements. Whereas the previous program offered refunds between 15-25%, all applicants who meet the requirements of Eco Plus will be eligible for the higher 25% refund. This means more savings for homeowners as they take part in the fight against climate change.

Quote:

"Climate change is transforming our economy and has broad implications for housing affordability. To cope with the risks and challenges of climate change, CMHC is developing solutions, such as the enhanced Eco Plus program, that incentivizes homeowners to choose housing that is low-carbon and resilient."

- Steve Mennill, Chief Climate Officer for CMHC

As standards for energy efficiency have improved, CMHC has revised its new Eco Plus criteria. You can view the criteria and a complete list of applicable green building certifications at www.cmhc.ca/ecoplus .

More information for homeowners:

If you have bought or built an energy efficient home on or after June 20, 2022, you can apply for the rebate directly at www.cmhc.ca/ecoplus . Applications will be accepted within 24 months of the closing of your mortgage.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn and Facebook .

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: CMHC Media Relations, [email protected]