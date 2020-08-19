Homeowners Can Now Trade Houses Using A REALTOR®, Without Spending Money On Commission

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Competition among Real Estate Brokerages has made it possible for homeowners in Ontario to trade houses using full MLS® REALTOR® services without spending money on commission.

Ontario homeowners, who often face requests for commissions of 3% to 6% in order to sell on MLS® with a REALTOR®, now have another option as one new Brokerage is offering a way to trade houses without spending money on commission.

Green Hedge Realty Inc., Brokerage charges 0.7% for full MLS® listing services, and lets sellers choose their own cooperating commission with some restrictions. If a Green Hedge Realty client buys the property, the seller will only pay an additional 0.7% for a total of 1.4%, even if a higher commission is offered to other REALTORS® on MLS®.

When representing buyers, Green Hedge Realty keeps just 0.7% of any cooperating commission offered on MLS®, and pays the rest to the buyer in the form of a cash back rebate. Since many MLS® listings offer around 2.5%, most Green Hedge Realty buyer clients will receive approximately 1.8% after closing.

Using the Brokerage's services to both sell and buy, a homeowner can break even on commission fees, effectively paying nothing, even if the new house costs less.

While trading without spending money on commission is geared towards homeowners who want to remain homeowners, Green Hedge Realty services can be beneficial to other consumer groups as well.

First time home buyers can budget to spend approximately 1.8% more, making their path towards home ownership easier. Investors can leverage their commission savings to increase their bottom lines, or offer more competitive listing prices without risking their net income.

Finally, low commission services benefit the environment as well. While Green Hedge Realty is able to provide reduced commission services mostly due to technological advances, a part of their strategy is also to avoid waste. Their office has a small footprint, there is a strong focus on electronic documents, and the Brokerage operates in an organised way that saves time and resources.

Green Hedge Realty Inc., Brokerage is a Full Service Real Estate Brokerage Offering Traditional MLS® REALTOR® Representation Services At Reduced Commission Rates.

