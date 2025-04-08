HomeLife Realty Services Inc. Launches Multi Millions Cash Back Program for Buyers, Sellers, & Renters

From Coast to Coast to Coast, Our Hearts — and Wallets — Are With You

TORONTO, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - As HomeLife Realty Services Inc. celebrates 40 years of stardom, innovation, and community commitment, the Five Star Luxury Brand proudly announces a new initiative designed to directly benefit Canadians across the nation: the HomeLife Multi Millions Cash Back Program — the first nationwide real estate cash back program for Buyers, Sellers, and Renters available now through all participating HomeLife Members.

This bold, coast to coast to coast initiative reinforces what HomeLife has always stood for: Higher Standards™, Five Star Service, and putting our Clients first. In today's evolving real estate market, HomeLife is leading with heart, giving back to both our Clients and the Canadian economy.

How It Works – Simple. Transparent. Rewarding.

Through this innovative program, Buyers and Sellers will receive a suggested 5% Cash Back from the Participating Agent's share of the commission. That's 1% for every Star of Service, rooted in HomeLife's Five Star Luxury Standard. It's a win-win: Clients save, Agents thrive, and trust is built for life.

In 3 easy steps:

Engage a HomeLife Participating Agent by entering into a qualified agreement (e.g. Listing Agreement, Buyer Representation Agreement, Tenant Representation Agreement). Work with the HomeLife Participating Agent to enter into any qualified transaction. Close the qualified transaction, and then receive your cash back reward.

Why Buy, Sell, or Rent with Anyone Else?

In an era where Clients are more informed and value driven than ever, HomeLife is once again ahead of the curve, offering unmatched value, building loyalty, and setting a new industry benchmark.

"From Coast to Coast to Coast, our hearts and wallets are with you," says Andrew Cimerman, Founder and CEO of HomeLife. "We're proud to be the first brand in Canadian real estate to launch a national cash back program. It's a reflection of our commitment to our Clients, our Agents, and the country that has supported us for 40 years."

It Doesn't Stop There: Sweepstakes, Support, and Social Impact

Since 1985, HomeLife's renowned Sweepstakes™ Program has given away over $1,000,000 in prizes, including a regular $10,000 cash prize giveaway.

In 2024, Donna from Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, took home the grand prize.

HomeLife also proudly partners with Moventag™, offering home services and relocation support —

creating jobs, building communities, and allowing Canadians to earn by referring trusted professionals.

Join the Movement

Whether you're Buying, Selling, or Renting, there's never been a better time to choose HomeLife. Why go anywhere else when you can save money, build wealth, and give back to your community?

For more information, visit: www.homelife.ca

To join the program as an Agent or Broker, contact: [email protected]

About HomeLife

Founded in 1985, HomeLife Realty Services Inc. is a proudly Canadian real estate brand recognized globally for its Five Star Luxury Service, Higher Standards™, and community driven mission. With thousands of Agents across Canada and worldwide, HomeLife continues to lead the way in innovation, training, and client care.

This Multi Millions Cash Back Program starts April 7th, 2025 and expires on July 7th, 2025. This offer is not intended to solicit any person under contract. Each HomeLife® Office is Independently Owned and Operated. This offer is only available through select Participating HomeLife® Offices and Members. To qualify, you must enter into a cash back agreement with the Participating HomeLife Member at the time you enter into a Representation Agreement. Other terms and conditions apply. This program is void where prohibited by law. E&OE.

Media Contact: Natalie Cimerman, [email protected]