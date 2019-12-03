Homeless for the Holidays: Residents of 235 Gosford to Update the Media After Deadly Fire

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - A five-alarm blaze that occurred on November 15th, 2019 has displaced more than 500 residents of 235 Gosford Blvd in the city of North York.

The building's property management has ceased communication with residents leaving hundreds without the prospect of alternative accommodations over the sub-zero holiday season.

The residents and their lawyers will address the media live calling for a tenable solution to the crisis at hand.

What: Live press conference

Who: Residents of 235 Gosford Blvd. in North York and Lawyers Darryl Singer, Jeremy Diamond, and Caryma Sa'd

Where: 255 Consumers Road, Floor 5, Toronto, ON

When: December 3rd, 2019 at 11:30 am EST

All pertinent information will be provided during the above noted press conference.

