CED contribution will enable Longueuil manufacturing business to increase its productivity in order to remain competitive.

LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Today, Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament for Longueuil–Charles-LeMoyne and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence, is announcing, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $600,000 for Sicame Énergie Inc. Thanks to CED's investment, the manufacturing business will be able to acquire digital production equipment that will enable it to automate certain tasks and manufacture new products. Sicame Énergie specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of nearly 4000 products for the electricity transmission and distribution sector.

This investment is part of our plan to strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of the manufacturing industry, in addition to supporting the growth of homegrown businesses so they can better integrate into Canadian value chains.

Across Quebec, manufacturers play a key role in regional economic vitality. They innovate, produce, export and help build a stronger, more unified Canadian economy. By leveraging manufacturing businesses in our regions, the Government of Canada is investing in the country's pride, sustainability and economic sovereignty. Products made here at home, by Canadian entrepreneurs, are finding their place in our supply chains and in the daily lives of Canadian consumers.

"Homegrown businesses are at the heart of our economy. By supporting Sicame Énergie Inc., we are investing in productivity, innovation and competitiveness in Quebec's manufacturing sector. This is also a concrete way to leverage our very own talent and know-how, key strengths to build a stronger, more resilient and proudly Canadian economy."

"SMEs play a central role in community development and are part of our government's economic growth plan. By working with them, we are taking concrete steps to help strengthen their operations and their contribution to the regional economy. That is why I am delighted with the funding CED has granted to the project by Sicame Énergie, which will undeniably contribute to Longueuil's economic vitality. Without a doubt, the success of this promising project will generate positive impacts across the region and throughout Quebec and Canada."

"For Sicame Énergie, a leader in the manufacture of transmission and distribution products for electrical utilities in North America, CED's funding is helping us to continue our journey to improve our productivity and commercialize the innovative products our utilities demand. We launched a complete transformation of our plant in 2022, with a full refit to apply Lean, 5S and Visual Management principles, and the acquisition of more productive machines and safety equipment. With changing market conditions, any assistance to reach our goals is greatly appreciated and is helping to secure jobs at Sicame Énergie."

Funding has been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

A pillar of the Quebec economy, the manufacturing sector in 2024 represented 12.3% of the province's GDP and 86.1% of its exports. It included 13,601 businesses, generated global sales of $219.1 billion and employed 501,500 people across the province. (Source: Manufacturiers et Exportateurs du Québec, 2024)

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

