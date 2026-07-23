HomeEquity Bank's National Caregiving Awards Recognize Seven Extraordinary Caregivers Empowering Older Canadians to Age in the Homes They Love

Record-breaking number of nominations prompt HomeEquity Bank to expand the number of award recipients

TORONTO, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- HomeEquity Bank (HEB), Canada's leading provider of reverse mortgages, is proud to announce the recipients of its National Caregiving Awards, recognizing seven extraordinary Canadians whose compassion, dedication and commitment help Canadians age with dignity, independence and confidence in the homes they love. Each winner will receive a $1,500 award to recognize their selfless and compassionate service and their exceptional contributions.

HomeEquity Bank (HEB), Canada's leading provider of reverse mortgages, is proud to announce the recipients of its National Caregiving Awards, recognizing seven extraordinary Canadians whose compassion, dedication and commitment help Canadians age with dignity, independence and confidence in the homes they love.

Building on its longstanding commitment (including the Bank's Home Care Heroes Award program from 2022-2025), the National Caregiving Awards were launched earlier this year to celebrate the Personal Support Workers (PSWs), professional caregivers, family caregivers and community members that making ageing in place possible.

"When we launched the National Caregiving Awards, we hoped to shine a light on the individuals who make ageing at home possible every single day. What we didn't anticipate was just how powerfully Canadians would respond," explained Yvonne Ziomecki-Fisher, HomeEquity Bank's Chief Customer, Brand & Advice Officer. "The overwhelming response of over 350 deeply personal submissions from Canadians makes clear that the caregivers who make ageing in place possible are not only vital but also cherished by those they support. We're so grateful to share these stories that underline the significance of this work for older Canadians."

Prior to launching the awards, HomeEquity Bank conducted research that revealed a significant gap between Canadians' desire to age in place and their preparedness to do so, including accessing in-home caregiving. While 90 per cent of Canadians say they want to remain in their homes as they age, only 52 per cent have started conversations about planning for home care. We're hoping that sharing these stories will inspire more proactive conversations about the planning, support and financial resources required to make that goal a reality.

"HomeEquity Bank's National Caregiving Awards are a wonderful recognition of the caregivers who make ageing in the right place possible every day. Their dedication helps Canadians remain safe, supported and empowered in the homes and communities they love," said Dr. Samir Sinha, HomeEquity Bank's Chief Medical Commentator. "Supporting Canadians to age at home and in their own communities is one of the most meaningful ways we can enhance the health, independence, wellbeing and quality of life of older Canadians. Ageing well at home, however, requires thoughtful planning, access to the right supports and the financial flexibility to make informed choices. These awards help spark the conversations and awareness that make all this achievable."

2026 National Caregiving Award Recipients

Anna Ricketts

Nominated by Daria Jones

Despite raising six children of her own, Anna Ricketts consistently makes time to care for others. Through cooking, cleaning, laundry, transportation and everyday support, Anna provides practical assistance and companionship that allows those in her care to continue living independently and with dignity.

Forrest Smith

Nominated by Pauline Smith

For nearly 12 years, Forrest Smith has devoted himself to supporting individuals living with mental health challenges, physical disabilities and developmental disabilities. Known for building meaningful relationships and treating those he supports with dignity and respect, Forrest's compassion and selflessness have made a lasting impact on countless lives.

Geri Wallace

Nominated by Carol Dewar and Jack Thomas

As a respite caregiver, Geri Wallace provided not only trusted support for her client but also invaluable peace of mind for his family. Whether accompanying him on bike rides and hikes, creating meaningful indoor activities or fostering friendship and connection, Geri's thoughtful approach enriched the lives of everyone around her.

Jeff Thrasher

Nominated by Orpha Thrasher

For more than a decade, Jeff Thrasher has cared for his 104-year-old mother, helping her remain active, independent and engaged in the home and community she loves. From daily walks and exercise routines to encouraging laughter, dancing and connection, Jeff's dedication has played an important role in maintaining his mother's quality of life.

Nekola Lowe

Nominated by Lee Grunberg

Nekola has proven to be a dependable, reliable caregiver who shows compassion for her clients and consistently goes above and beyond the duties of her role. She is one of the most requested caregivers at Integracare, largely because she is an incredibly compassionate caregiver and a reliable presence for the families she serves. Nekola is a valued part of Integracare's mentorship program and a recipient of their prestigious Caregiver of Excellence Award.

Ricky Gabriel

Nominated by Rosan Butt

Ricky Gabriel was recognized for the profound impact he has had on the life of his clients, providing both physical assistance and unwavering emotional support during a lengthy recovery. His optimism, compassion and commitment helped restore confidence, dignity and hope during one of life's most challenging moments.

Walter Burch

*Special Recognition Recipient*

While reviewing stories of caregiving across Canada, HomeEquity Bank was deeply moved by the story of Walter Burch, an 88-year-old Newmarket, ON resident whose devotion to caring for his wife was recently featured by CTV News.

Over the past year, Walter has navigated a series of life-changing health challenges alongside his wife. Balancing caregiving responsibilities with part-time work, Walter coordinates medical care, prepares meals, manages household responsibilities and advocates tirelessly to help his wife maintain her independence and quality of life. Recognizing the extraordinary commitment, resilience and compassion reflected in his story, HomeEquity Bank selected Walter as a Special Recognition Recipient of the 2026 National Caregiving Awards.

Each recipient will receive a $1,500 National Caregiving Award in recognition of their commitment to helping Canadians age with dignity, independence and confidence.

More details on HomeEquity Bank's National Caregiving Awards, including videos of each winner can be found at www.chip.ca/caregivers.

About HomeEquity Bank

HomeEquity Bank (HEB) is the original and leading provider of reverse mortgages in Canada. HEB is a Schedule 1 Canadian Bank offering a range of reverse mortgage solutions, including the flagship CHIP Reverse Mortgage product. The company was founded in 1986 to address the financial needs of Canadians who wanted to access the equity of their top asset -- their home. The Bank is committed to empowering Canadians aged 55 plus to live the retirement they deserve, in the home they love. HEB is a portfolio company of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, a global investor that delivers retirement income for 340,000 current and retired teachers in Ontario. For more information, visit CHIP.ca.

SOURCE HomeEquity Bank

Media Contact: Rebecca Rosenberg, HomeEquity Bank, (416) 678-3183, [email protected]