HomeEquity Bank Names Dr. Samir Sinha as Its First Chief Medical Commentator to Advance Healthy Ageing for Canadians 55+

Canada's leading geriatrician brings medical and longevity expertise to support ageing in the right place.

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - HomeEquity Bank, provider of the CHIP Reverse Mortgage, today announced the appointment of Dr. Samir Sinha, MD, DPhil, LLD, FRCPC, FRSM, FCAHS, AGSF, as its first Chief Medical Commentator. This strategic partnership aims to help Canadians better understand how health, finances, and long-term planning intersect--supporting informed decisions that empower Canadians to age in place with confidence.

Dr. Samir Sinha, geriatrician, joins HomeEquity Bank as its first ever Chief Medical Commentator.

The partnership comes at a critical moment. Canadians aged 55 and better now represent nearly one third of the population, or 13 million Canadians--and represents a group growing faster than any other demographic. Research from the National Institute on Ageing shows that an overwhelming majority of older Canadians (97 per cent) want to age in their own homes for as long as possible. This partnership adds a new dimension of trusted expertise, designed to equip Canadians 55+ with holistic, health-related knowledge, tools, and resources to help them live independently, securely, and well in the homes they love.

In this role, Dr. Sinha will collaborate with HomeEquity Bank on a robust education and engagement platform, including live and virtual events, expert-led webinars, original blogs, and downloadable educational resources. Programming will explore topics such as ageing in the right place, falls prevention, healthy ageing strategies, mental and physical wellbeing, cognitive health, and how Canadians can use their medical data and evidence-based insights to better protect their health and independence as they age.

Dr. Sinha is a globally recognized leader in geriatric medicine and health policy and is widely known for his work advancing age-friendly health systems, strategies and policies in Canada and around the world. He served as the expert lead and architect of Ontario's Seniors Strategy and has advised governments and health organizations nationally and internationally. A Rhodes Scholar, Dr. Sinha is a former member of the Government of Canada's National Seniors Council and a current member of its Ministerial Advisory Board on Dementia, and recently led the development of Canada's National Long-Term Care Services Standard. He has been named one of Maclean's Canada's 50 Most Influential People, one of Toronto Life Magazine's Top 30 Doctors, and for the fifth year in a row, one of Toronto's Top Geriatricians.

"Throughout my career, I've seen how closely financial security and health outcomes are connected," said Dr. Samir Sinha. "Partnering with HomeEquity Bank allows me to help more aging Canadians better understand how to age with dignity, independence, and confidence. Having worked together for over a decade, I've also seen firsthand HomeEquity Bank's strong commitment to education and empowering Canadians to make informed decisions about their futures."

"At HomeEquity Bank, we believe that healthy ageing is rooted in both physical and financial wellbeing," said Yvonne Ziomecki‑Fisher, EVP, Chief Customer, Brand and Advice Officer. "Our partnership with Dr. Samir Sinha reflects a shared commitment to educating, empowering, and informing Canadians with the knowledge and tools they need to make confident decisions about ageing in the right place -- decisions that will support their physical, mental and financial health and wellbeing."

About HomeEquity Bank

HomeEquity Bank (HEB) is the original and leading provider of reverse mortgages in Canada. HEB is a Schedule 1 Canadian Bank offering a range of reverse mortgage solutions, including the flagship CHIP Reverse Mortgage product. The company was founded in 1986 to address the financial needs of Canadians who wanted to access the equity of their top asset -- their home. The Bank is committed to empowering Canadians aged 55 plus to live the retirement they deserve, in the home they love. HEB is a portfolio company of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, a global investor that delivers retirement income for 340,000 current and retired teachers in Ontario. For more information, visit www.chip.ca.

About Dr. Samir Sinha

Dr. Samir Sinha, MD, DPhil, LLD, FRCPC, FRSM, FCAHS, AGSF, is a geriatrician and clinician scientist at Sinai Health System and the University Health Network in Toronto. He is Director of Health Policy Research at the National Institute on Ageing and Professor of Medicine at the University of Toronto, Toronto Metropolitan University and Johns Hopkins University Schools of Medicine. A Rhodes Scholar, Dr. Sinha completed postgraduate training at the University of Toronto and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and holds advanced degrees from the University of Oxford. He is a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences, the Royal Society of Medicine, and the American Geriatrics Society and is internationally recognized for his leadership in geriatrics, health policy, and aging‑in‑place initiatives.

SOURCE HomeEquity Bank

Media Contact: Rebecca Rosenberg - [email protected] - (416) 678-3183