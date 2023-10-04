Homebuilder Wins Award for Solving Affordable Housing with The Self Funding House™

Ironstone Building Company, London ON, creates their Flex Haus™ based on the popular book

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Affordable housing solutions are a top priority for home builders, and Ironstone's launch of the Flex Haus ™ has earned them the 2023 OHBA Innovation Award for addressing the issue. Their inspiration was fueled by the Amazon #1 Best Seller, The Self Funding House™, a book from Derek Lobo and Rod Schulhauser outlining how home affordability is possible in today's market with the addition of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) to single-family homes. The key is to treat a house as a business, by becoming a landlord.

"Canadians and Americans can achieve home ownership with a change in mindset." says Derek Lobo, emphatically! Lobo and Schulhauser have assembled a series of books and an online learning portal , making expert knowledge and tools available to home builders and potential homeowners.

"Affordability and supply are at the forefront of today's discussions", says Allan Drewlo, president of Drewlo Holdings. "We were looking for a way to execute on our vision and Derek showed us the Self Funding House™ concept which fulfilled our marketing and execution needs for The Grove development in London."

Both rental supply and affordability continue to be major challenges in Canada and the United States. The Self Funding House™ and innovative products like the Flex Haus™, are solutions that simultaneously tackle both issues, FAST! Municipalities and developers can learn from solutions like this, coupled with adding apartments of all sizes, to address the current housing crisis.

"For our Flex Haus™ product," says Dave Stimac, president of Ironstone Building Company, "success has come by delivering a unique buying experience that includes a community support system created with the help of The Self Funding House™ authors. Derek and Rod's home builder program has helped us deliver this special product to our customers."

"We must rekindle that dream of home ownership, and we're excited to see innovators like Ironstone lead the way. The industry needs to applaud their efforts," says author Rod Schulhauser.

Derek Lobo is the CEO, and Rod Schulhauser is the Director of Marketing of SVN Rock Advisors Inc., specialists in apartment development, affordable housing, student housing, and intergenerational family real estate.

