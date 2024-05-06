Home to Europe's largest security cluster, the Netherlands is at the forefront of cybersecurity

Meet with the Invest in Holland team in San Francisco during the RSA Conference, May 6-9, 2024

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- In the Netherlands, organizations around the country are working toward innovative solutions in cybersecurity, information security and technology, making the country a strong choice for cybersecurity investments. Companies considering expanding abroad can meet with the Invest in Holland team during the RSA Conference in San Francisco, May 6-9, 2024 to learn why global cybersecurity companies thrive in the Netherlands.

"In the dynamic landscape of cybersecurity, the Netherlands is an oasis of innovation and security. Our robust infrastructure, strategic location and forward-thinking policies provide an unparalleled ecosystem for cybersecurity companies to thrive and safeguard the digital realm," said Jaap Slothouwer, Executive Director of the Americas for the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA). "This week in San Francisco, our team will meet with companies and experts to share how the Netherlands offers a fertile ground where innovation meets resilience, making it the ideal destination for cybersecurity companies to make their mark."

Home to one of Europe's leading security clusters, Security Delta (HSD), the Netherlands is a smart choice when it comes to investing in cybersecurity innovation and collaboration. Companies, governmental organizations and knowledge institutions collaborate on innovative security solutions, making an impact in the Netherlands and beyond. International cybersecurity companies that invest in Holland – like Keypasco, Red Trident, KnowBe4, Palo Alto Networks and Sentinel One – are accelerating cybersecurity across the continent. Innovative digitalization in the Netherlands drives the global security cluster from fintech to life sciences & health.

The RSA Conference will bring together experts, professionals and thought leaders, similar to the public-private collaboration that sets the Netherlands apart from other European business locations. Visit the Netherlands Pavilion at Booth #1061 in South Hall or schedule a meeting with NFIA Sector Specialist Eric van Pelt during the RSA Conference to learn more about the Netherlands' dynamic IT and Tech sector.

NFIA offers free, confidential assistance to companies looking to establish or expand operations in the Netherlands with North American offices located in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco and Toronto. For more information, visit www.investinholland.com or contact [email protected].

