Home Team and The "Other Home Team": Frito-Lay and John Boyega Celebrate Canada's Unique Soccer Fandom

Soccer fans are invited to celebrate every moment of the legendary tournament

with the biggest strikers in snacking

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - After 36 years, our moment is here. Canadian soccer fans are on the edge of their seats as their home team competes on the biggest global sports stage - the FIFA World Cup™. As the country's Official Regional Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2022™, Frito-Lay is launching its "Made For The Moment'' campaign, a love letter to Canada and its unique relationship with the beautiful game - one that includes national pride and, for those with roots outside Canada's borders, a passion for their "other home team."

Frito-Lay and John Boyega Celebrate Canada’s Unique Soccer Fandom (CNW Group/PepsiCo Foods Canada)

Today, the campaign kicks off with the "Taste Of Soccer", a commercial created and produced by Goodby Silverstein & Partners and stars internationally-renowned actor and soccer fan, John Boyega. The commercial will air on both television and digital throughout the FIFA World Cup™ and takes viewers on an energetic journey through soccer history and fandom - from 1800s England, to the first international match in 1872, to today. No matter where your loyalty lies, a "Taste Of Soccer" is a rally call for the nation, and a new generation of soccer fans, to celebrate every moment that makes the game so special.

This campaign marks the first-ever salty-snack brand collaboration in FIFA™ and FIFA World Cup™ history and includes salted savoury snacks such as Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, and Quaker rice snack, Crispy Minis.

"We're thrilled to be celebrating Canada's unique and special relationship with the world's most beautiful game –– one that includes national pride and also passion for people's 'other home team' for those with roots that reside outside of Canada's borders. And for every moment, Frito-Lay's products are the perfect way to share in the fandom and experience the adrenaline." said Jess Spaulding, Chief Marketing Officer of Frito-Lay and Quaker Canada. "Canada is made for this moment. And Frito-Lay is standing with all Canadians by unveiling the "Made For The Moment" campaign. Reminding us all that every moment of the FIFA World Cup™ is one worth celebrating."

Made By Canada: The Extended Cut

One of the highlights of the commercial is the iconic "GOALLLL Moment." To unite Canadians across the country, Frito-Lay will be launching a TikTok challenge later this month which will inspire soccer fans to share their own GOAL celebrations.

Participating fans who share their videos online using #MadeForTheMoment may be featured in an extended cut of the commercial that will be revealed during the final of the FIFA World Cup™.

More Celebrations To Come

Follow #MadeForTheMoment and keep an eye out for more exciting announcements in the following weeks. Canadians will have the opportunity to get their hands on an exclusive capsule collection created in collaboration with an iconic Canadian clothing brand, participate in an immersive experiential pop-up in Toronto, and check out how Canadian artists are bringing their love of soccer to communities across the country.

From kick-off to the final whistle, the Made for the Moment campaign will celebrate Team Canada and bring together the many cultures of our country. Why? Because every moment is worth celebrating.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.ca, on Instagram (@fritolay_canada) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay Canada).

About The Quaker Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 140 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/QuakerCanada or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @QuakerCanada.

The FIFA World Cup™ Qatar 2022 will take place from 20 November until 18 December 2022. For more information about the tournament, visit FIFA.com .

