National home sales dropped by 12.6% on a month-over-month basis in April.

Actual (not seasonally adjusted) monthly activity came in 25.7% below the monthly record set in 2021.

The number of newly listed properties was down 2.2% month-over-month.

The MLS ® Home Price Index (HPI) edged down 0.6% month-over-month but was still up 23.8% year-over-year.

The actual (not seasonally adjusted) national average sale price posted a 7.4% year-over-year gain in April.

Home sales recorded over Canadian MLS® Systems dropped by 12.6% between March and April 2022. The decline placed monthly activity at the lowest level since the summer of 2020.

While the national decline was led by the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) simply because of its size, sales were down in 80% of local markets, with most other large markets posting double-digit month-over-month declines in April. The exceptions were Victoria, Montreal and Halifax-Dartmouth where sales edged up slightly.

The actual (not seasonally adjusted) number of transactions in April 2022 came in 25.7% below the record for that month set last year. That said, as has been the case since last summer, it was still the third-highest April sales figure ever behind 2021 and 2016.

"Following a record-breaking couple of years, housing markets in many parts of Canada have cooled off pretty sharply over the last two months, in line with a jump in interest rates and buyer fatigue," said Jill Oudil, Chair of CREA. "For buyers, this slowdown could mean more time to consider options in the market. For sellers, it could necessitate a return to more traditional marketing strategies. Of course, there are significant regional differences, so your best bet is to contact your local REALTOR®. They have the information, guidance & negotiation skills to help you navigate this rapidly-changing market as it evolves," continued Oudil.

"After 12 years of 'higher interest rates are just around the corner' here they are," said Shaun Cathcart, CREA's Senior Economist. "But it's less about what the Bank of Canada has done so far. It's about a pretty steep pace of continued tightening that markets expect to play out over the balance of the year, because that is already being factored into fixed mortgage rates. Of course, those have, for that very reason, been on the rise since the beginning of 2021, so why the big market reaction only now? It's likely because typical discounted 5-year fixed rates have, in the space of a month, gone from the low 3% range to the low 4% range. The stress test is the higher of 5.25% or the contract rate plus 2%. For fixed borrowers, the stress test has just moved from 5.25% to the low 6% range – close to a 1% increase in a month! It won't take much more movement by the Bank of Canada for this to start to affect the variable space as well."

The number of newly listed homes edged back by 2.2% on a month-over-month basis in April. The small monthly decline was the result of a fairly even split between markets where listings rose and those where they fell. Notable declines were seen in the Lower Mainland and Calgary while listings jumped higher in Victoria and Edmonton.

With sales falling by quite a bit more than new listings in April, the sales-to-new listings ratio eased back to 66.5% -- its lowest level since June 2020. This reading is right on the border between what would constitute a seller's and a balanced market. The long-term average for the national sales-to-new listings ratio is 55.2%.

A little more than half of local markets were balanced markets based on the sales-to-new listings ratio being between one standard deviation above or below the long-term average in April 2022. A little less than half were in seller's market territory.

There were 2.2 months of inventory on a national basis at the end of April 2022, still historically very low but up from slightly lower readings in the previous eight months. The long-term average for this measure is a little over 5 months.

The Aggregate Composite MLS® Home Price Index (HPI) edged down 0.6% on a month-over-month basis in April 2022 – the first month-over-month decline since April 2020. Regionally, most of the monthly declines were seen in markets in Ontario, although many Ontario markets were also up, while some others were flat. Prices climbed modestly across the Prairies in April, while price growth remained robust in Eastern Canada.

The non-seasonally adjusted Aggregate Composite MLS® HPI was still up by 23.8% on a year-over-year basis in April, although this was a marked slowdown from the near 30% record increase logged just two months earlier.

The actual (not seasonally adjusted) national average home price was a little over $746,000 in April 2022, up 7.4% from the same month last year. The national average price is heavily influenced by sales in Greater Vancouver and the GTA, two of Canada's most active and expensive housing markets. Excluding these two markets from the calculation in April 2022 cuts $138,000 from the national average price.

PLEASE NOTE: The information contained in this news release combines both major market and national sales information from MLS® Systems from the previous month.

CREA cautions that average price information can be useful in establishing trends over time, but does not indicate actual prices in centres comprised of widely divergent neighbourhoods or account for price differential between geographic areas. Statistical information contained in this report includes all housing types.

MLS® Systems are co-operative marketing systems used only by Canada's real estate Boards to ensure maximum exposure of properties listed for sale.

