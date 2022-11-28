Home Ice Advantage: At 85, Henry Singer's New Fashion House, A Canadian First

Luxury brand announces new headquarters in Edmonton's Ice District

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Eighty-five years after Henry Singer – with just $300 in his pocket – opened his modest made-to-measure tailor shop right here in this city, his grandson Jordan is bringing it home.

Now one of Canada's largest independent retailers, Henry Singer Fashion Group is pleased to announce a real-estate deal that secures the hottest location in the country for its new multi-million-dollar headquarters – the heart of Edmonton's ICE District.

"This is an iconic Canadian fashion story and I personally believe we owe it to Edmonton to do something really truly special, that will appeal to the next generation of consumer but remain true to our existing client base we have built over 85 years," says Jordan Singer, president of the third-generation family business.

In preparation for continuing Singer's family legacy, Jordan studied at the Fashion institute of Technology in New York City, graduating at the top of his class in 2000. He then cut his teeth in London, rising to the senior management level for the UK market with Hugo Boss.

Partnering with the award-winning design firm McKinley Studios, the team will create something that currently doesn't exist in Canada, looking to cities like London, Paris and Los Angeles for a unique blend of inspiration, says Singer.

"This will be a flagship on the world stage and something the calibre and level of which has never before been experienced in Edmonton," adds founder Walker McKinley. "The secret is out. Edmonton has long been a fashion city, and this will put it on the world map."

The fashion house will occupy 10,000 square feet in ICE District's iconic Stantec Tower, western Canada's tallest tower. The street-front shop on the corner of 103rd St. and 103rd Avenue is a perfect fit, says Singer, noting it's where new and old already meet, with "numerous historic warehouse buildings nearby, that were constructed over a century ago."

There are eight to 10 brick-and-beam buildings in the area, constructed between 1910 and 1920, including the 111-year-old Horne & Petifield red brick warehouse next door.

"Bricks and mortar in today's retail landscape is all about the experience, and it has to be engaging in a special way to bring people into our new space, and provide a feeling that they can't get online," says Singer. "For us it will be an evolution representing a unique intersection of speciality product, space design, amenities, and service."

Singer says there is no better way to celebrate the company's 85th birthday in 2023 than by giving the brand's third- and fourth-generation customers, "a new store that stimulates all of their senses from the moment one walks in the door."

"It's a celebration of heritage through design, quality craftsmanship and all things beautiful, but it is also very much a fashion-forward, next-generation, post-COVID store with eyes firmly on the future," adds McKinley.

The downtown ICE District is home to Rogers Place and Edmonton Oiler's new NHL arena. The mixed-use development includes condos, a public plaza, sports, entertainment, a chic hotel and 208,000 sq.-ft. of retail and more than 1-million sq.-ft. of office space all in one place.

"Henry Singer further solidifies the dynamism that is now Edmonton's Central Social District," says Cory Wosnack, principal and managing director of global real estate firm Avison Young, who negotiated the deal.

"As young men step into a new chapter of their adult lives, they will begin their relationship with the luxury experience of Henry Singer, just as their fathers and grandfathers may have done. It's an incredible relationship that starts when they come in for their graduation suit and continues throughout the major milestones and most memorable moments of their lives."

ABOUT HENRY SINGER

Henry Singer Fashion Group (Henry Singer), Alberta's premier menswear retailer, was founded in Edmonton in 1938 by legendary personality and community leader Henry Singer. Since its establishment, Henry Singer has expanded to include a city center store in both Edmonton and Calgary, in addition to its e-commerce platform. For three generations, Henry Singer has helped men make their own fashion statements, by offering the world's finest brands and delivering a tradition of superior fit and service in exceptional store environments. For more information on Henry Singer, please visit www.henrysinger.com .

